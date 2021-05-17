Barcelona ratings v Celta Vigo: Messi gets a 9 on what could be Camp Nou farewell, Lenglet gets a 4 after sending-off

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-CELTA BARCELONA RATINGS: Marc-Andre ter Stegen 5 - Always vocal, especially towards Barça’s younger players. Stranded and didn’t move for Santi Mina’s equaliser on 37 minutes – Celta’s first shot on goal. More involved towards the end as Celta attacked 10-man Barça – then Mina scored a second after Ter Stegen missed Solari’s cross before it. AFP (AFP)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman refused to answer questions on his future after his side slumped to a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Celta Vigo, which means they can at best finish third in La Liga this season.

Local media reported on Sunday that the club have opened negotiations with former midfielder Xavi, who is currently in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd, as pressure builds on the Dutchman after a disappointing first campaign in charge.

"My future? That's not a question for me. I won't talk about it. I said what I think in my press conference [pre-game] and I won't repeat it," Koeman said after the Celta defeat.

Koeman is not the only figure at Barca whose future is up in the air, with club great and record goalscorer Lionel Messi's contract up next month and no new agreement in place.

After what could possibly have been his final game at the Camp Nou, the coach said the club were desperate for the Argentine to stay, suggesting they might not be able to repair the damage that would be done by losing a player of his calibre.

"I hope this is not Messi's last game at the Camp Nou. He's still the best player in the world and he showed us again today that playing without him is impossible," Koeman said.

"He's scored 30 goals [in La Liga this season], he's given us so many points over so many years - we want him to stay but it's a question for him to answer.

"But, if he's not at the club, who is going to score the goals for us?"

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

