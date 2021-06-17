Ali Kasheif says team spirit the key to UAE's World Cup success

Goalkeeper believes players 'were heroes' after four successive group victories

UAE goalkeeper Ali Kasheif says team spirit was the key in his side reaching the final round of World Cup qualification.

The national team came through a gruelling schedule this month to keep alive their hopes of reaching Qatar 2022, winning all four matches within a 13-day period in Dubai.

The final victory, Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Group G leaders Vietnam, sealed the UAE’s progression as group winners as they concluded the campaign a point above the Southeast Asians.

Read More

UAE's Ali Salmeen scores during 3-2 victory over Vietnam in the World cup qualifier at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai on June 15, 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalCoach Bert van Marwijk 'very proud' after UAE topple Vietnam to win World Cup qualifying group

The third round, which carries with it four guaranteed slots for the global finals, is slated to begin later this year. The UAE have only once previously competed at a World Cup, in 1990.

“Qualification was because of the spirit of the one team, and the cooperation and great solidarity between the players, the technical staff and the administrative bodies,” Khaseif said. “It was the result of distinguished teamwork, in which everyone participated. Each contributed to the achieving of our goal.

“The players were heroes in the four confrontations despite the pressure of the matches, and were able to reach the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers. Everyone was aware of the difficulty of the task and at the same time the importance of achieving the goal, so they fought hard. They gave everything they had to make the UAE fans happy.”

Restored to the line-up for the four qualifiers, Kasheif repaid the faith placed in him by manager Bert van Marwijk. The Al Jazira goalkeeper, who had lost his place to Al Ain’s Khalid Essa, was particularly decisive in the win against Indonesia last Friday, when he saved a penalty. The UAE went on to win 5-0.

Similarly to Kasheif, striker Ali Mabkhout praised the mentality of the players to come through the four qualifiers with maximum points, while also paying tribute to the role played by the Football Association, Van Marwijk and the coaching staff.

Mabkhout, the UAE’s record goal scorer, struck five times since the June 3 restart to end the second round at the top of its overall scoring charts, with 11 goals.

“The team achieved the most important objective, which is to qualify for the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers,” Mabkhout said. “The task was not easy, because the national team was required to win all matches to ensure topping the group.

“The great challenge faced by the players motivated them to give everything they had, and it was inspiring them to make every possible effort. I’m very happy everyone’s effort was rewarded by qualifying for the next round.”

Published: June 17, 2021 10:42 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Rendering of International Lunar Research Station revealed by Chinese and Russian space officials during the third day of the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg, Russia

China and Russia reveal roadmap for the International Lunar Research Station

World
The development of online investment platforms and a subsequent new breed of mobile apps now makes it possible for anyone to trade directly from their phone. Photo: Getty Images

Should you invest through trading apps?

Money
The Dubai Police V8 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG was flown to Milan in Italy by Emirates SkyCargo, to take part in the Mille Miglia tour. Courtesy Dubai Police 

Dubai Police fly into Italy for Thousand Miles classic car race

UAE Government
Rob DiCastri, RoyalJet chief executive, said the premium private jet operator wants to "wow" its clients with its newly refurbished Boeing aircraft. Courtesy: Royal Jet. 

Abu Dhabi's Royal Jet to recover 80% of pre-pandemic flight movements by year-end, CEO says

Aviation
Pretoria, South Africa. AFP

Why are Covid-19 variants more dangerous than the original strain?

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read