51 goals for Robert Lewandowski and another double for Bayern Munich - in pictures

GERMANY SOCCER Robert Lewandowski lifts the German Cup after the victory over Bayer Leverkusen completed the double for Bayern Munich. EPA (EPA)

Robert Lewandowski struck twice and Bayern Munich celebrated in front of empty stands after completing a successive domestic double with a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final.

“(It’s) a bit sad when the fans are missing for such a cup final in such a great stadium,” Bayern forward Thomas Muller said. “I was thinking about it during the award ceremony. It hurts a bit.”

Bayern, who had already won their eighth straight Bundesliga title, retained the cup with goals from David Alaba, Serge Gnabry and two from Lewandowski as he passed the 50-goal mark for this season.

It was Bayern’s second straight league and cup double, and their 13th overall. Now Bayern are targeting the reorganised Champions League in August as they bid to repeat the treble-winning season under Jupp Heynckes in 2013.

Leverkusen were chasing their first title of any sort since 1993, when they last won the cup. Since then they have finished runner-up on nine occasions in different competitions, triggering taunts of “Vicekusen” from rivals.

Supporters were excluded from Berlin’s 75,000-capacity Olympiastadion. Only 691 people were allowed, including Germany coach Joachim Low, who watched while wearing a black face mask and suit.

Hygiene measures were strict. Normally noisy roads would be teeming with traffic and fans ahead of the German showpiece, but the area was eerily quiet before kickoff.

“I am so incredibly sorry that you didn’t have any spectators today. It’s something I sorely miss and you do too,” German soccer federation president Fritz Keller said during Bayern’s trophy presentation. “That we’re standing here at all is down to a lot of busy people.”

Bayern dominated from the start and could have been leading by more than two goals at the break.

Alaba broke the deadlock with a brilliant free kick into the top right corner in the 16th minute and Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky blocked Muller from close range shortly afterward.

Bayern maintained their pressure and Gnabry fired in the second goal in the 24th minute.

Substitute Kevin Volland should have scored for Leverkusen in the 57th minute, but he missed the ball while attempting to shoot, two minutes before Hradecky allowed Lewandowski’s shot to slip through at the other end.

Leverkusen midfielder Sven Bender pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, prompting some pressure in which the underdogs missed more chances.

But Lewandowski killed off any slim hopes of a comeback with his second goal in the 89th minute, his 51st goal across all competitions this season.

Leverkusen star Kai Havertz scored a penalty with the last touch of the game. He didn’t celebrate.

It was an 11th successive victory for Bayern since German football resumed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. "The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible," he says. "The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community."

If you're an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. "Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform," he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. "It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio," Mr Nair says. "A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms."

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

How to help Send "thenational" to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

