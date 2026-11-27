Thursday's Europa League match between Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva was suspended for 30 minutes after Georgian police clashed with Turkish fans after they unfurled a Palestinian flag.

Referee Morten Krogh halted proceedings in the 26th minute after disturbances broke out among the travelling Turkish supporters, with footage showing police confronting Besiktas fans and one spectator being carried out of the stadium on a stretcher.

Georgian police entered the stands to intervene, with Turkish broadcaster NTV reporting that officers used pepper spray during the operation as some Besiktas fans chanted "Down with Israel".

Uefa confirmed the match, which had been relocated to Batumi after being deemed unsafe to stage in Turkey, resumed after a 30-minute delay.

Besiktas players and director of football Onder Ozen reportedly spoke to supporters during the interruption to calm the situation before the teams returned to the pitch.

Uefa said it would assess the events on Friday. Besiktas won the game 2-1.

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The incident prompted a strong reaction from Besiktas, who condemned what they described as the "disproportionate force" used by security personnel and claimed some supporters had been denied entry to the stadium.

The Turkish club said they had raised the matter with Uefa's match delegate and the Turkish consulate general in Batumi, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was monitoring developments.

A video published by Besiktas on X after the game shows their players posing for a picture behind fans carrying a banner that reads: “Rise up against the occupation. Freedom for Palestine.”

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said he had spoken to his Georgian counterpart Sulkhan Tamazashvili following the disturbances.

According to Ciftci, Tamazashvili told him that the Palestinian flags had been confiscated by Uefa officials rather than Georgian state authorities. He added that the Georgian deputy interior minister had been sent to the stadium after the incidents.

Neither Georgia's Interior Ministry nor Israel's Foreign Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sport, Osman Askin Bak, also condemned the security forces' intervention.

"We oppose all forms of discrimination and injustice that are incompatible with the universal values of sport," Bak said on social media.

The Turkish Football Federation echoed those comments, pledging to pursue the matter.

"We will follow this matter to its conclusion to ensure that the events are fully investigated, those responsible are identified and the necessary sanctions are imposed without delay," the federation said.

Other prominent Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor, also expressed solidarity with Besiktas and criticised the actions of security personnel.

Before the match, Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Hapoel counterparts, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.