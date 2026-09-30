Pep Guardiola message to Manchester City and their fans: 'We will get through this together'

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared a message of support for his old club and their fans.

On Tuesday, the Premier League announced that an independent commission had found City guilty of all charges related to breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, as well as the club's alleged lack of co-operation with the long-running investigation.

City released a statement saying the club were “innocent of the accusations made” and were “disappointed and surprised” by the commission's verdict.

Guardiola left his role as City manager at the end of last season following a 10-year reign that saw the club win 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Uefa Champions League crown.

He was replaced by his former assistant at City, Enzo Maresca, who has enjoyed a fine start since taking over, winning all seven matches so far across all competitions. City are currently top of the Premier League, three points clear of defending champions Arsenal.

In what is his first public statement since the independent panel released its findings, Guardiola gave his backing to the club and its supporters.

“I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together.“ Guardiola posted on social media. “I love you all.”

The post included images of Guardiola alongside club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the Catalonian with the Champions League and celebrating the 2023 Premier League title victory.