Premier League: Man City maintain perfect start after eight-goal thriller as Isak earns Liverpool win

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  • Erling Haaland scores Manchester City’s fifth goal in their 5-3 Premier League win over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium on September 20, 2026. Getty Images
    Erling Haaland scores Manchester City’s fifth goal in their 5-3 Premier League win over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium on September 20, 2026. Getty Images
  • Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his fifth goal in five Premier League games this season. Reuters
    Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his fifth goal in five Premier League games this season. Reuters
  • Antoine Semenyo scores his second goal against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium. Getty Images
    Antoine Semenyo scores his second goal against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium. Getty Images
  • Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring Manchester City’s third against Sunderland. Getty Images
    Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring Manchester City’s third against Sunderland. Getty Images
  • City defender Ruben Dias avoids scoring an own-goal by clearing the ball off the line. Getty Images
    City defender Ruben Dias avoids scoring an own-goal by clearing the ball off the line. Getty Images
  • City's Rayan Cherki fires past Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs to put his team 2-1 up. EPA
    City's Rayan Cherki fires past Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs to put his team 2-1 up. EPA
  • Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring his - and Sunderland's - second goal. AFP
    Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring his - and Sunderland's - second goal. AFP
  • Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee and Matheus Nunes of City battle for the ball. Reuters
    Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee and Matheus Nunes of City battle for the ball. Reuters
  • Erling Haaland cannot believe it after missing a glorious chance to score for Manchester City. Getty Images
    Erling Haaland cannot believe it after missing a glorious chance to score for Manchester City. Getty Images
  • Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Sunderland. EPA
    Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Sunderland. EPA
  • Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scores in the 12th minute to level the scores. Reuters
    Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scores in the 12th minute to level the scores. Reuters
  • Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1. Reuters
    Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1. Reuters
  • Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs is beaten by Enzo Fernandez's free-kick for City. EPA
    Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs is beaten by Enzo Fernandez's free-kick for City. EPA

Premier League: Man City maintain perfect start after eight-goal thriller as Isak earns Liverpool win

Maresca's side top the table with five wins from five games despite Brobbey hat-trick for Sunderland

The National

September 20, 2026

Manchester City head into the international break with a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a caotic 5-3 win at home to Sunderland on Sunday.

After Arsenal's 100 per cent record had been ended by Brighton 24 hours earlier, Enzo Maresca's men were made to fight all the way to preserve theirs at the Etihad Stadium as Dutch striker Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick for the battling Black Cats.

City had twice taken the lead only through Enzo Fernandez and Rayan Cheki, only for Brobbey to haul Sunderland level on both occasions. An Antoine Semenyo double put City 4-2 up ahead of Brobbey's third for the visitors, before Erling Haaland scored his first ever goal against Sunderland to seal the points in a game where neither side's defence covered themselves in glory.

“If you’re winning at the end, you definitely enjoy it, if you lose, not so much,” said Semenyo. “It was a tough battle today. We knew it would be hard. They’re a very good team … We held on together as a team and we got the three points.”

City's ninth-minute opener came about thanks to some quick thinking from Fernandez. The Argentine curled a quick free-kick from the right hand side of the penalty inside the near-post and into the back of net leaving Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs red faced.

The lead would last three minutes, though, when Brobbey collected a fine Enzo Le Fee pass before stabbing a shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to deservedly level the scores for Sunderland, who had already seen Nilson Angulo miss a glorious chance to put his team 1-0 ahead.

City restored their lead just before the half-hour mark when Sunderland were caught trying to play the ball out from the back. The ball arrived at the feet of Semenyo in the box and his touch found Cherki who was given time to drill a low shot past Roefs for the French attacker's third goal of the season.

Remarkably, the Black Cats equalised again within five minutes. Another fantastic ball through the backline by Le Fee put Thomas Meunier in on goal and his cutback gave Brobbey a simple tap in for his second goal of the game, as the Dutch striker doubled his tally for the season. A VAR check showed Ruben Dias's boot had played Le Fee onside.

But the Wearsiders' porous backline would concede again three minutes before half-time. A cross into the box caused chaos in the Sunderland defence, ending with Semenyo thumping home a low shot.

There was still time in the opening half for Haaland to miss an absolute sitter after being teed-up by Iliman Ndiaye and Donnarumma to tip a looping deflected effort from Brobbey over the bar.

Semenyo grabbed his second and City's fourth in the 57th minute after Sunderland's defence made a mess dealing with Cherki's through ball. The ball looped into the air before falling to Ghanaian attacker Semenyo who slotted home confidently into the bottom corner.

Once again, Sunderland refused to lie down and made it 4-3 two minutes later with Brobbey completing his hat-trick, tapping home from a couple of metres out. And Regis Le Bris' side came agonisingly close to making it 4-4 as Dias narrowly avoided scoring an own-goal, hooking his own poor touch off the goalline.

With nine minutes to go, the points were finally in the bag for City. Substitute Jeremy Doku, making his first appearance since the Community Shield loss to Arsenal due to injury, put a brilliant ball through for Josko Gvardiol, who then picked out Haaland at the back post and the striker tapped home for his fifth league goal of the campaign.

Another fine Doku ball then found fellow substitute Nico O'Reilly but Roefs came out to block well to prevent a sixth, while Sunderland would also hit the post in stoppage time of a thrilling, breathless encounter.

“It's hard being on the losing side when you're scoring three goals,” said Brobbey. “It was up and down, up and down. Man City are a really good team with lots of quality.”

Liverpool scrap to three points

Andoni Iraola's first game back at Bournemouth ended with a hard-fought victory thanks to Alexander Isak's fourth goal of the season.

The Spanish coach left the Vitality Stadium for Merseyside during the summer and is now unbeaten in five games at his new club, albeit three of those have ended in draws, leaving Liverpool in sixth place, six points shy of leaders City.

Striker Isak had been having a poor game on the south coast only to be at the right place to finish after good work from Cody Gakpo.

Iraola's replacement, Marco Rose, is still without a top-flight win with his team dropping to 17th place on three points.

“It's very important for us to get goals, Alexander Isak included,” said Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. “It was good win here, a clean sheet and we go to the international break before bracing ourselves for a very intense period. Let's all stay clam and keep working and not get ahead of ourselves.”

In the day's other early game, unbeaten Leeds United moved up to fifth place after a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace, with the Eagles in 15th on four points.

Updated: September 20, 2026, 3:53 PM
Premier LeagueManchester CityLiverpoolErling Haaland