Brighton end Arsenal's perfect start to the season with comfortable win

Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, going down 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Charalampas Kostoulas added a second on the stroke of half time.

Brighton showed just why they are the division's highest scorers with a third goal in the 51st minute courtesy of Chema Andres.

"I thought we showed great intensity, waited for mistakes and punished Arsenal. It was a strong performance, a very complete performance," Gross told BBC Match of the Day.

"We won the ball high up and attacked really fast. After the last two wins we are full of confidence and wanted to finish really strong before the international break ...

"I know after the international break we play every three days and a lot of the lads are not used to that. It will be tough. I hope we can compete. We have a big squad this season."

It was a famous win for the Seagulls, who wore a special kit for the match to commemorate their 125th year.

"Brighton deserved to win the game. We didn't do the basics right for long periods, especially in the first half," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We didn't win enough duels, and any second balls and that stretches you. With the errors that we made and especially with the principles we didn't apply against a team that wants to press you."

Defeat means Arsenal drop below Manchester City into second on goal difference, while Brighton climb to third on 10 points.

Newcastle 2 Hull City 1

Two goals in the first seven minutes saw Newcastle United inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Hull City.

Joe Willock broke the deadlock with three minutes played before defender Lewis Hall added a second four minutes later.

Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled a goal back in the 67th minute, but Newcastle hung on for only their second win of the season.

Victory took Newcastle up to eighth place, level with Hull and Leeds United on eight points.

Everton 1 Ipswich Town 0

Thierno Barry's goal after 11 minutes saw Everton record their first win since the opening day of the season.

Ipswich were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Abdul Fatawu was shown a red card.

Everton remain unbeaten as we head into the international break, moving up to fifth place on nine points.

"I'm very happy to score again today, we need to keep working like this," matchwinner Barry told Premier League Productions.

On Everton's unbeaten start, he added: "We need to enjoy. You need to enjoy every moment in football."