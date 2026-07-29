Uefa criticise Fifa for 'enriching themselves and their friends' as backlash against World Cup sell-off grows

The backlash against Fifa's shock announcement that it plans to seek private investment in the World Cup and its other tournaments continues to grow.

It emerged on Wednesday that Fifa president Gianni Infantino has written to all 211 member associations saying they will receive $40 million if they support his controversial scheme which is claimed could raise $10bn.

He has also set a deadline of September 19 for football federations to accept his plans if they want to access an initial $20m that will be “available immediately” from January 1, 2027.

This incentive comes less than 24 hours after football's world governing body outlined the aim to sell 21 per cent of FFE to private investors and bring in $4.2 billion. This would be immediately distributed to Fifa's members through the Fast-Forward Programme.

The investment fund Fifa is dealing with – Thrive Capital – is led by Josh Kushner, the brother-in-law of Trump's daughter Ivanka.

The plans were met by stinging rebukes from federations in Europe, Asia and North America, saying they learnt of Fifa's equity sale proposal through media reports rather than official channels.

Uefa, Europe's governing body, has been particularly vocal in its opposition saying the plans “crossed a line” stating that it would be holding an emergency meeting with all 55 members later this week to discuss their course of action.

“Today we have learnt of Fifa's deadline to associations to support their proposals or have a one-off payout offer withdrawn. This tells you everything you need to know about the plan,” Uefa said in a statement yesterday.

“But having held discussions with many stakeholders across the game, Uefa knows there is significant and growing opposition to Fifa's scheme. Fifa cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends.”

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it recognised the importance of “exploring innovative approaches” but was disappointed that such a significant proposal was announced before they had an opportunity to examine the plan.

“Such initiatives should be founded upon the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation,” the AFC statement said.

The Confederations of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf) said they were “deeply concerned by the lack of ​due process” over the plans.

“We share the disappointment of many within ‌our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place,” Concacaf added in a statement.

“As leaders within football, ​we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the confederations and every member association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport.”

Individual country ruling bodies have also expressed their frustration. The English Football Association says it is “deeply concerned” about Fifa's plan to sell stakes in its major competitions that would also include the Club World Cup.

An FA spokeswoman said: “We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is and what conditions are attached.

“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

“When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by Fifa, we will make our views clear and comment further.”

French Football Federation chief ⁠Philippe Diallo said his organisation had not been informed either.

“Given its direction – specifically, as I understand, bringing investment funds into a commercial entity alongside Fifa – it obviously raises many questions,” he said on French Inter radio station.