Arsenal v Bournemouth ratings: Rice 8, Madueke 4; Jimenez 9, Scott 8

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes took a knock after they fell to a damaging 2-1 defeat at home against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners fell behind after 17 minutes at the Emirates Stadium when Junior Kroupi tapped home from close range when Adrien Truffert's deflected cross fell kindly for the French 19-year-old at the back post .

Arsenal were level in the 35th minute when Viktor Gyokeres scored from the spot after Ryan Christie had been penalised for handball in the penalty area.

But Bournemouth were not to be denied all three points when Alex Scott scored the winning goal that extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches as they remain in the hunt for European football next season.

Defeat for Arsenal means they still enjoy a nine-point lead at the top but have played two more games than Manchester City who take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It means Mikel Arteta's side have now lost three times in four games across all competitions - including a League Cup final loss to City and an FA Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Southampton - as they look to win their first Premier League crown since the 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.

It is a crucial week ahead now for the Gunners who face Sporting in the Uefa Champions League quarter-final - 1-0 up from the first leg- in North London on Wednesday and then Pep Guardiola's City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

What they said:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "Disappointing. It's a big punch in the face and it's about how we react now. They are a team who haven't lost for 11 games for a reason, they did a lot right. We were far from efficient. We did a lot of strange things today. We have been very consistent. It's a big week. A lot at stake. We're still in a good position in both competitions."

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola: "We showed great personality to play in a big game and a big stadium. We've been at the level of the game. I'm very happy for the players. Defensively, apart from the penalty, we defended those [set-piece] situations. We were quite brave. A complete performance."

Arsenal ratings

David Raya - 7/10: Dubbed "best goalkeeper in world" by teammate Havertz midweek, but no chance with either Cherries goal. One or two hairy moments trying to play out from back.

Ben White - 7/10: Kept place in team with Jurrien Timber still out, England's recalled right-back did everything required from him defensively if offering little going forward.

William Saliba - 7/10: Provided unfortunate deflection on cross which looped over to backpost to give Kroupi simple finish for Cherries opener. Not troubled by Bournemouth attack until sweeping move that cut through the Gunners defence for winner.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8/10: Seemed frustrated with teammates at times but was usual rock at the back as Arsenal fell to only their fourth league defeat of the season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10: Making only second Premier League start of desperately disappointing campaign, teenage left-back was solid enough if lacking the dynamism that made such a revelation last season.

Declan Rice - 8/10: Gunners captain, starting 100th Premier League match for the club, and driving force throughout. Tidy passing, driving runs and one shot from outside box tipped over bar.

Martin Zubimendi - 6/10: Gave away possession in uncharacteristic fashion on a couple of occasions in opening half. Not the usual reliable high standards from Spanish midfielder.

Kai Havertz - 4/10: Scorer of vital Champions League winner at Sporting midweek, German attacker headed great chance over bar soon after Arsenal went a goal down. Off the pace and hooked early in second half.

Gabriel Martinelli - 4/10: Brazilian winger only touched the ball seven times in the first half and was one of triple substitution by Arteta straight after break.

Noni Madueke - 4/10: Caught sleeping when he failed to track back with runner ahead of Cherries going one up. Ineffective going forward as well and no shock when taken off.

Viktor Gyokeres - 7/10: Emphatic finish from spot to level scores Swede's 18th goal of season and 12th in the league. Had ball in back of net again in second half but clearly offside. Harshly booked for shoulder barge on Tavernier in what was hard-working performance from striker.

Substitutes

Max Dowman (On for Madueke, 54') - 6/10: Loved by home supporters but teenager could not conjure up any moments of magic.

Eberechi Eze (On for Havertz, 54') - 6/10: Had home fans on their feet when he won back possession and some flashes of skill but no sign of goal that Gunners desperately needed.

Leandro Trossard (On for Martinelli, 54') - 6/10: Brought on to provide goal threat but biggest moment after coming on came when he blocked a Bournemouth shot of goal.

Cristhian Mosquera (On for White, 75') - 6/10: Rare appearance for summer signing from Valencia.

Gabriel Jesus (On for Zubamendi, 75') - 6/10: Brazilian had one header comfortably palmed over bar

Bournemouth ratings

Djordje Petrovic - 7/10: Went right way for Gyokeres penalty but was hit with too much force to save. Surprisingly few saves to make for Serbian whose busiest moments came from dealing with Arsenal crosses in swirling wind.

Alex Jimenez - 9/10: Former Real Madrid full-back barely gave the dangerous Martinelli a kick resulting in the Brazilian's early withdrawal. Excellent covering tackle with a minute to go to stop Gabriel getting shot in on goal. Hugely impressive.

Marcos Senesi - 8/10: Argentine defender was immaculate at back mopping up everything Arsenal threw at the Cherries backline and not afraid to carry ball out from back. Away fans will be hoping he does not become the latest Bournemouth defender to head for exit this summer.

James Hill - 8/10: Defender, making his 100th league appearance in English football, was millimetres away from getting on end of Scott's cross to put Cherries 2-1 up just before break. Part of top-notch defensive performance from Cherries.

Adrien Truffert - 8/10: French left-back, an ever present for Cherries in league this season, supplied the deflected cross after perfectly timed run for opening goal. Earned game's first yellow card in 77th minute for foul on Dowman.

Ryan Christie - 7/10: Superb ball cut through Gunners' defence and led to opening goal for Kroupi but then handled ball in box to gift Arsenal penalty. Industrious throughout.

Alex Scott - 8/10: One wickedly whipped in cross just before break almost resulted Bournemouth retaking the lead. Brilliant finish after well constructed move to put Cherries 2-1 ahead.

Marcus Tavernier - 6/10: Hard working performance from attacker but didn't manage an attempt on goal until injury-time, an ambitious volley over bar.

Junior Kroupi - 6/10: French teenager put team ahead with close range finish for 10th goal of season. Became the first teenager to reach the 10-goal mark in his debut Premier League season since Robbie Keane notched 14 for Coventry City in 1999-00.

Rayan - 5/10: Fresh from making his Brazil debut but unable to make any impact here. Not given a sniff of goal by Arsenal defence.

Evanilson - 6/10: Drilled low shot straight at keeper five minutes before half-time but that was to be his only goal-scoring opportunity of match. Did provide vital little flick to set up Scott for winner.

Substitutes

Tyler Adams (On for Christie, 70') - 6/10: American midfielder slotted into straight into the action with any problems.

David Brooks (On for Rayan, 70') - 6/10: Helped team see out the match for an excellent three points.

Alex Toth (On for Kroupi, 85') - N/A

Adam Smith (On for Jimenez, 90') N/A

Enes Unal (On for Evanilson, 90') - N/A