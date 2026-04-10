AFC Champions League Elite: No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem, as Asia’s best target glory in Jeddah

The pilot edition of the centralised finale for Asian football’s top club competition last season had one overriding USP: it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s best shot at a notable trophy since his momentous arrival in Middle East football.

He brought the stardust to the first AFC Champions League Elite Finals in Jeddah. Of course he did. Even into his 40s, he remains by far the sport’s most recognisable player. Just by being there, he was able to add heft to the new event.

And yet, when it came to Ronaldo, everything that glittered was not gold. On the pitch, he stunk the place out, as his Al Nassr side exited limply before the final, beaten by the little-trumpeted Kawasaki Frontale from Japan.

He wasn’t the only one who struggled. At the same time, Jorge Jesus’ otherwise positive reign as manager of Nassr’s Riyadh neighbours Al Hilal collapsed around him, with player unrest spiriting him towards the exit door.

While Al Ahli Saudi started a wild party by becoming champions of Asia in front of 60,000 frenzied fans at their sensational home stadium in Jeddah, Ronaldo and Jesus went home with nothing.

The Portuguese duo have since teamed up with good effect, after Jesus made a shock switch to Hilal’s city rivals last summer.

So far, their alliance has worked smartly. By the time the Finals kick off, Nassr could be five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

And yet when the leading lights of Asian football assemble to decide the continent’s best side, they will be conspicuous by their absence.

Nassr’s league campaign imploded last season to the extent they failed to make it back into the leading cross-border competition.

While the continent’s top clubs vie for its most prestigious trophy, Nassr will instead be preparing for a trip to Dubai to face a single-leg quarter-final against Al Wasl in the Champions League 2.

For those competing for the main title in Jeddah, Ronaldo’s absence is unlikely to be much mourned. Instead, they might feel the event will now be more about merit than celebrity.

For many of his club’s rivals, Ronaldo’s presence has become an unwanted distraction, one that has even skewed the fairness of competition.

For example, when controversial refereeing decisions helped deprive Ahli of vital points in the league this week, Galeno, their Brazilian forward, intimated it was all part of a wider conspiracy.

“They want to hand the trophy to one person,” Galeno wrote on X, in the ugly fallout to their 1-1 draw with Al Fayha which saw Ahli lodge an official complaint about the refereeing. It did not need much deciphering to work out who Galeno was talking about.

Now they can switch their focus to a greater prize - the bid to be regarded as Asia’s best – but even that could work in Ronaldo’s favour.

In the time it takes Nassr to play one match in a competition their biggest star has scarcely paid much attention to anyway, their domestic title rivals have a wearying schedule. Hilal and Ahli, second and third in the SPL respectively, have a programme of four matches in 13 days if they reach the Champions League final.

While the workload is tough, the holders – Ahli – will at least be energised by the support of a partisan home crowd.

Some questioned last year whether the new centralised format, with the last three rounds of the competition being played in Jeddah, unduly favoured Saudi teams. Be that as it may, the scenes created as Ahli claimed the title will live long in the memory.

Previous slide Next slide Roberto Firmino lifts the trophy after Al Ahli defeated Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite final at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium on May 3, 2025 Info

Al Ahli players celebrate after their Champions League final victory. Reuters Info

Galeno is mobbed by teammates after scoring Al Ahli's opening goal in their 2-0 victory. Getty Images Info

Al Ahli's Franck Kessie, partially hidden, heads home to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute. Reuters Info

AL Ahli captain Roberto Firmino celebrates after Franck Kessie opened the scoring in Jeddah. Getty Images Info

Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney under pressure from Yuichi Maruyama of Kawasaki. Getty Images Info

Galeno, right, celebrates scoring Al Ahli's first goal with Roberto Firmino in the 35th minute. Reuters Info

Al Ahli's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring their second goal. Reuters Info

Al Ahli fans inside the stadium before the match at King Abdullah Sports City. Reuters Info

Al Ahli fans at King Abdullah Sports City. Getty Images) Info

Al Ahli fans inside the stadium before the match in Jeddah. Getty Images Info

Al Ahli Saudi show at the AFC Champions League Elite Final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images Info























When they start their defence against Qatari side Al Duhail on Monday evening, they will likely be backed by the best part of 60,000 again.

The stunning King Abdullah Sports City Stadium will be packed for two nights running. After the holders start the finals on Monday, their city rivals Al Ittihad will play their last-16 match against Al Wahda a day later at the same venue.

Wahda and Shabab Al Ahli carry UAE hopes

Ittihad, the outgoing SPL champions, have struggled this season. They have already lost once to Wahda, the Abu Dhabi-based side, in this competition.

Crucially, they also lost Karim Benzema, their talismanic striker, to Hilal in the January transfer window.

The backing of their vociferous home support should give them the advantage against a travelling side who are used to playing in front of more modest numbers at their home ground beside Al Wahda Mall.

But Wahda should not be daunted by the challenge. Their side contains the core of the UAE national team, and a few stars who are well used to playing in front of huge crowds.

Dusan Tadic, formerly of Ajax and Fenerbahce, and Christian Benteke, once of Liverpool, will be relied upon to lead the challenge.

The other UAE hopefuls are Shabab Al Ahli. Their own challenge might be the most storied of any of the sides remaining in the competition.

First off, they are pitted against Tractor, the Iranian champions, in their last-16 tie on Tuesday night. As it stands, Tractor plan to fulfil the fixture, even though their country’s sports ministry said last week that Iranian teams were banned from playing in “hostile” territories.

Poignantly, if the game does go ahead, Shabab Al Ahli’s chances will lean heavily on two champion Iranian players.

Sardar Azmoun is much loved at the Dubai club, even if his relationship with his national team has altered due to the conflict.

Azmoun was reportedly expelled from the Iran national team ahead of the recent international window after posting pictures online of himself meeting UAE rulers.

And Saeed Ezatolahi, the 80-cap Iran midfielder, carries almost as much influence in Shabab Al Ahli’s side as Azmoun.

Plus, he should be well rested for the fixture against Tractor, seeing as suspension for a red card will rule him out of their final league match, against league leaders Al Ain, before they head to Jeddah.