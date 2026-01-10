Brahim Diaz extends own scoring record to fire Morocco into Afcon semi-finals

Brahim Diaz scored his fifth goal in as many games to help fire hosts Morocco into the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

The Real Madrid forward struck in the first half before Ismael Saibari made it 2-0 in the second to see off a listless Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat and set up a last-four showdown against the winner of Algeria v Nigeria.

Diaz tucked home from close range in the 26th minute after Ayoub El Kaabi's flick on from a corner. Saibari's goal also came from a set piece, firing home a low left-footed drive after picking up a loose ball from a free-kick.

Victory extended Morocco's unbeaten run to 25 matches, and means the Atlas Lions have reached successive semi-finals of major competitions following their historic run to the last four at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I want to thank the players and the fans. It truly felt like we were playing with 12 players on the pitch," said Morocco head coach Walid Regragui.

"Qualifying for the semi-finals is well deserved, and the players earned it. I congratulate Cameroon for a strong performance and their coach for his good work.

"Our players gave everything, and when they stay focused, things go well. I am very happy with what they showed."

Diaz extended his own record for most goals by a Moroccan at a single Cup of Nations finals, but left the field late on with a heavily strapped thigh that will be a concern for Regragui.

"Brahim Díaz is a special player, and I congratulate him for his performances. We must remain humble because every team wants to beat us, and we must respect all our opponents. Since 2004, Morocco had not reached the semi-finals, and now we are aiming to write history.”

Cameroon were unfortunate not to get a penalty when Manchester United star Bryan Mbeumo was caught in the box as Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida waved play on, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou headed wide at the back post with the Indomitable Lions' best chance of the game.

“It was a very tough match with a lot of intensity. We were strong defensively and, in attack, we managed to score two goals. We work very well as a group in the Moroccan national team and know each other well," said man-of-the-match Saibari.

"We are fighting together to win the title. We have now reached the semi-finals and our aim is to go all the way to the final. Our fans supported us massively and never doubted us. We will now rest, wait to see our semi-final opponent, and then start preparing while correcting the mistakes we made earlier.”

Senegal through to Afcon semi-final after beating Mali 01:18

In Friday's other Afcon quarter-final, Senegal advanced to the last four with a 1-0 win over Mali.

A goal by Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye on 27 minutes settled the contest, with Mali forced to play the second half with 10 men after captain Yves Bissouma was shown a red card just before half time.