Jules Kounde Barca's unlikely hero as Tottenham take apart Slavia Praha

Jules Kounde is not the first name Barcelona supporters expect to see rescuing a Uefa Champions League night at Camp Nou, and certainly not with a pair of headers.

Yet the French defender delivered the most improbable of match-winning turns on Tuesday, scoring twice in three second-half minutes to overturn a shock deficit and secure a vital 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

In Barca’s first Champions League match at their renovated home since 2022, Hansi Flick’s side not only kept their top-eight hopes alive but exorcised a ghost. Frankfurt had humiliated them in the Europa League that same year, flooding Camp Nou with travelling fans and exposing the fragility of Xavi’s Barcelona. On Tuesday the stadium belonged firmly to the hosts.

But it was far from simple.

Barcelona dominated the early exchanges, Robert Lewandowski seeing a goal chalked off for offside, only to be undone on 21 minutes by a sweeping Frankfurt counter. Lamine Yamal miscontrolled, Nathaniel Brown burst through midfield and slipped a pass beyond the high line. Ansgar Knauff brushed aside Alejandro Balde and finished clinically.

Frankfurt, thrashed 6-0 by RB Leipzig at the weekend, then had chances to add to their lead, Ellyes Skhiri flashing over from distance. Barça, frustrated and imprecise, trudged into half-time knowing their European campaign was slipping.

Flick needed a spark. He found one in Marcus Rashford.

On loan from Manchester United and still regaining rhythm, the winger immediately revitalised Barça’s right flank. He created one chance Raphinha squandered, then delivered an inch-perfect cross on 50 minutes for Kounde to rise and steer home.

“It was important Marcus was on the pitch,” said Flick. “He gave us the width.”

If the first header was assertive, the second was instinctive. Yamal floated a looping ball into the box, and Kounde nodded it back across goal. It dropped in at the far post, leaving even the defender baffled.

“I tried to put it back into that zone,” Kounde said. “I was surprised. Sometimes you need a bit of luck.”

Pedri, smiling, was more succinct: “I don’t think he meant it. But I’ll ask him.”

Barça could not kill the game with a third, and their inability to control the final 20 minutes kept 60,000 home fans tense. Yet Frankfurt, drained and short of ideas, never mounted a meaningful push for an equaliser. Barcelona now sit 14th in the league phase, two points off eighth-placed Liverpool, still within reach of avoiding the play-off round.

Xavi Simons scores from the penalty spot to earn Tottenham a 3-0 win over Slavia Praha. EPA

Spurs build momentum

Tottenham, meanwhile, extended their own resurgence with a comfortable 3-0 win over Slavia Prague, adding to Saturday’s overdue Premier League home victory over Brentford.

An early David Zima own goal settled nerves before second-half penalties from Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons made the points safe.

Thomas Frank praised the “positive offensive notes” but refused to be drawn on Spurs' top-eight Champions League prospects.

“We’re in a strong position for the play-offs,” he said. “That’s all I’m thinking about.”

The match also saw Mathys Tel make his first Champions League appearance following a late squad adjustment under Uefa’s injury rules. Dominic Solanke, out since August with an ankle injury, remains unavailable but Frank insisted: “No setback. Just an opportunity to get Tel in.”

The night belonged emotionally to Son Heung-min, who returned for the first time since his summer departure, greeting fans after a mural of him was unveiled outside the stadium.

“A true Tottenham legend coming home,” said Frank. “It was good to see him.”

Charles De Ketelaere scores Atalanta's second goal in a 2-1 win against Chelsea. EPA

Chelsea lose control in Bergamo

In Italy, Chelsea’s European progress was dealt a blow as they fell 2-1 to Atalanta after surrendering a first-half lead. Joao Pedro’s early strike gave Enzo Maresca’s side deserved control, but Gianluca Scamacca was left unmarked to head the equaliser before Charles De Ketelaere powered in a late winner.

“After the goal we conceded, we lost control,” Maresca admitted. “We can avoid both the goals.”

Substitutions also disrupted rhythm, with Trevoh Chalobah withdrawn due to a yellow card and fatigue.

Chelsea must now win their final two fixtures – Pafos at home and a daunting trip to champions Napoli – to have any realistic hope of reaching the top eight.

Their schedule could soon become even more congested. A February play-off round looms unless Maresca finds consistency quickly.

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Results %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EElite%20men%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Amare%20Hailemichael%20Samson%20(ERI)%202%3A07%3A10%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Leornard%20Barsoton%20(KEN)%202%3A09%3A37%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Ilham%20Ozbilan%20(TUR)%202%3A10%3A16%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Gideon%20Chepkonga%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A17%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Isaac%20Timoi%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A34%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EElite%20women%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Brigid%20Kosgei%20(KEN)%202%3A19%3A15%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Hawi%20Feysa%20Gejia%20(ETH)%202%3A24%3A03%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sintayehu%20Dessi%20(ETH)%202%3A25%3A36%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Aurelia%20Kiptui%20(KEN)%202%3A28%3A59%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Emily%20Kipchumba%20(KEN)%202%3A29%3A52%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Dir: The Russo Brothers

Starring: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Junior, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen

Four stars

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Everton v Tottenham, Sunday, 8.30pm (UAE) Match is live on BeIN Sports

FIXTURES Monday, January 28

Iran v Japan, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Tuesday, January 29

UAEv Qatar, Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Friday, February 1

Final, Zayed Sports City Stadium (6pm)

25%20Days%20to%20Aden %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Michael%20Knights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20256%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2026%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Company profile Company: Verity Date started: May 2021 Founders: Kamal Al-Samarrai, Dina Shoman and Omar Al Sharif Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech Size: four team members Stage: Intially bootstrapped but recently closed its first pre-seed round of $800,000 Investors: Wamda, VentureSouq, Beyond Capital and regional angel investors

The specs Engine: Turbocharged four-cylinder 2.7-litre Power: 325hp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh189,700 On sale: now

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HyveGeo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abdulaziz%20bin%20Redha%2C%20Dr%20Samsurin%20Welch%2C%20Eva%20Morales%20and%20Dr%20Harjit%20Singh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECambridge%20and%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESustainability%20%26amp%3B%20Environment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%20plus%20undisclosed%20grant%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVenture%20capital%20and%20government%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E646hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E830Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwo-speed%20auto%20(rear%20axle)%3B%20single-speed%20auto%20(front)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh552%2C311%3B%20Dh660%2C408%20(as%20tested)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E680hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E800Nm%20at%202%2C750-6%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERear-mounted%20eight-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13.6L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Orderbook%20open%3B%20deliveries%20start%20end%20of%20year%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh970%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Netherlands v UAE, Twenty20 International series Saturday, August 3 - First T20i, Amstelveen

Monday, August 5 – Second T20i, Amstelveen​​​​​​​

Tuesday, August 6 – Third T20i, Voorburg​​​​​​​

Thursday, August 8 – Fourth T20i, Vooryburg

Who are the Soroptimists? The first Soroptimists club was founded in Oakland, California in 1921. The name comes from the Latin word soror which means sister, combined with optima, meaning the best. The organisation said its name is best interpreted as ‘the best for women’. Since then the group has grown exponentially around the world and is officially affiliated with the United Nations. The organisation also counts Queen Mathilde of Belgium among its ranks.

BRAZIL%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Alisson%2C%20Ederson%2C%20Weverton%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Dani%20Alves%2C%20Marquinhos%2C%20Thiago%20Silva%2C%20Eder%20Militao%20%2C%20Danilo%2C%20Alex%20Sandro%2C%20Alex%20Telles%2C%20Bremer.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Casemiro%2C%20Fred%2C%20Fabinho%2C%20Bruno%20Guimaraes%2C%20Lucas%20Paqueta%2C%20Everton%20Ribeiro.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Neymar%2C%20Vinicius%20Junior%2C%20Richarlison%2C%20Raphinha%2C%20Antony%2C%20Gabriel%20Jesus%2C%20Gabriel%20Martinelli%2C%20Pedro%2C%20Rodrygo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Union Berlin (5.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Dortmund (5.30pm) Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm) Paderborn v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Freiburg (5.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach (8.30pm) Sunday Mainz v Augsburg (5.30pm) Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm)

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

The biog Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai. Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic