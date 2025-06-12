Sport

Football

Juventus look to put troubled season behind them at Club World Cup

Bianconeri suffered problems on and off the pitch in a campaign that saw them finish fourth in Serie A

Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

June 12, 2025

Juventus begin their Fifa Club World Cup campaign against Al Ain on June 19 looking to rebuild after a season that collapsed in disastrous fashion after a promising start.

The match at Audi Field in Washington, DC provides the UAE club with a real test when they take on one of European football's most illustrious clubs in a challenging Group G that also features Manchester City and Wydad AC.

So, what can Al Ain expect from the Serie A giants? As Pep Guardiola once said, the Bianconeri are “a truly great club," the most decorated in Italian football with a record 36 Scudettos, while boasting the country’s largest fan base.

However, this season has proved to be a challenging one for the Turin side.

Juventus launched a new project last summer following Massimiliano Allegri’s sacking just two days after leading the side to a Coppa Italia final triumph over Atalanta.

Nearly €200 million was spent in the transfer market on the likes of midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, both for around €50m.

Thiago Motta, who had just guided Bologna to fifth in Serie A and Uefa Champions League qualification, was brought in to replace Allegri.

The beginning was promising; Juventus won their opening two Serie A games 3-0 (against Como and Hellas Verona), did not concede a goal until Matchday 7 and remained unbeaten in the league until January's loss at Napoli.

Youth players were given their chance to shine, and the team exhibited a coherent tactical plan – something many felt had been lacking under Allegri.

Optimism soared after a dramatic 3–2 comeback win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. In that match, the Bianconeri lost key centre-back Gleison Bremer to injury, conceded a penalty, and were reduced to 10 men – yet still went on to win.

It was a landmark moment – Motta fielded the youngest starting XI in Juventus history. For a while, it felt like the beginning of something truly promising.

Bremer’s injury and subsequent absence proved to be a body blow. Juve did not just lose their most experienced and reliable defender, they lost a vocal leader on the pitch. From that point on, the cracks began to show, exposing the fragile construction of the squad.

Juventus may not have been losing many, but they had forgotten how to win. They recorded 13 draws in their first 21 league matches and finished 20th in the Champions League group stage.

Eliminated in the Champions League knockout phase play-off by PSV Eindhoven – 4-3 on aggregate after recording a 2-1 win in the Turin first leg – Juventus' season quickly unravelled.

The early optimism faded, replaced by growing criticism from all sides. Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s transfer dealings, once seen as ambitious, were now under intense scrutiny.

Douglas Luiz, Juventus’ second most expensive signing, started just three league games and played only 515 minutes of Serie A football.

Struggling with injuries and unable to adapt to Motta’s system, the Brazilian never resembled the player who had shone at Aston Villa. His low point came when he conceded penalties in consecutive matches against RB Leipzig and Cagliari.

Then there was the decision to sell centre-half Dean Huijsen last summer and bring in Lloyd Kelly as a replacement in January, a move that continues to baffle Juventus fans.

Dutch-born but Spanish-raised, Huijsen was sold to Premier League side Bournemouth for a cut-price €15m. His form in England has just earned the 20-year-old a €67m move to Real Madrid.

English defender Kelly, meanwhile, moved from the substitutes bench at Newcastle United to Juventus in a loan move that turned into a permanent deal of €17.5m plus add-ons for the 26-year-old.

Letting go of a gifted talent such as Huijsen – who had come through the club's youth set-up and has just earned a call-up to the Spanish national side – put Giuntoli's decision-making firmly in the spotlight.

The problems did not stop there. Experienced captain Danilo had his contract terminated in January, with Motta no longer seeing him as part of his plans.

Meanwhile, Moise Kean and Nicolo Fagioli were allowed to leave, only to thrive at Fiorentina.

Thiago Motta was sacked by Juventus following heavy defeats against Fiorentina and Atlanta. EPA
Thiago Motta was sacked by Juventus following heavy defeats against Fiorentina and Atlanta. EPA

One by one, the Bianconeri let go of players who were eager to fight for the shirt, casting off loyalty in pursuit of a vision that never materialised.

Market missteps aside, Motta’s tactics often felt too rigid, further exacerbating the club’s problems as players struggled to adapt to his system.

Koopmeiners, previously a commanding presence in Atalanta’s midfield, became an obvious casualty. Played out of position, he lost the rhythm and influence that once defined him.

Motta was eventually dismissed after heavy defeats against Atalanta and Fiorentina with Juve fifth in the table – 12 points behind then leaders, Inter Milan – paving the way for Igor Tudor, a former Bianconero, to take charge.

Under Tudor, Juventus transitioned from a possession-heavy approach towards a more aggressive, direct style. The team pressed high, attacked with urgency, and aimed to overwhelm opponents through sheer intensity.

Control and precision gave way to momentum and force, with less focus on dictating tempo and more on seizing moments.

The team finished 12 points behind champions Napoli but having secured their place in next season's Champions League thanks to a nervy last-day win at Venezia.

Off the pitch, the club has since reshuffled the entire management structure, with Giuntoli departing and Damien Comolli coming in as the new general manager.

Comolli arrives with a strong reputation, having transformed Toulouse in France and helping them return to Ligue 1. He was also pivotal in bringing stars such as Thierry Henry, Luka Modric and Luis Suarez to the Premier League during his spells at Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Giorgio Chiellini, the legendary Juventus and Italy defender, has been promoted while the hunt is on to secure a new sporting director.

Tudor will remain as coach for the Club World Cup, but how Juventus perform in the US could well decide whether he is given the role long-term.

Juventus would do well to treat the Club World Cup as a moment of reflection, a chance to observe, recalibrate, and lay the groundwork for what must be a more coherent and sustainable future.

