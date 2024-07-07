Turkey laud 'great spirit' after Euro 2024 defeat to Netherlands

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella said his team earned the respect of the football world after their spirited Euro 2024 campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Having reached the last eight of a major competition for the first time since 2008, Turkey took the lead against the Dutch in Berlin through Samet Akaydin's header and looked set for more glory.

However Stefan de Vrij levelled and Murt Muldur tragically turned into his own net, sending Netherlands through to the semi-finals to face England.

"The team played with a great spirit, a Turkish spirit, in spite of the defeat the Turkish people love us," the Italian coach said.

"The players made us proud in playing this European Championship. I'll add something else - after this Euros, Turkey will be seen with different eyes in the future, probably with more respect."

Montella said even though his team threw away their advantage, this was not the time for criticism.

"It's better in this moment to highlight what has gone well," insisted the coach.

"I have no regrets, the players should have no regrets too... we won three games at a Euros so we matched the Turkish record.

6 - @OnsOranje reached the semi-finals of the European Championship for the sixth time in history, with only Germany reaching the last four more often at the EUROs (9 times). Orange. pic.twitter.com/0fN4LsTp61 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 6, 2024

"The players have acquired a lot of experience. For how we played and what we showed. There is a great sympathy in Turkey for this team and by other football lovers in other countries. This is just the foundation, we need to keep growing. The future is on our side."

Meanwhile, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said his team showed great character to come from behind to beat Turkey.

"I think for the whole nation it's something special, we're a small nation and we're in the semis with England, France and Spain, and we're really proud," Koeman said.

"We had to suffer tonight, but that's the same across the whole Euros, they gave everything, it was a really emotional match.

"We had a big heart. Sometimes we get criticism about that, that we don't have that compared to other nations. But the players showed a big heart tonight."

The Dutch started brightly with Memphis Depay shooting over after playing a one-two with Cody Gakpo, who then dragged a shot wide himself.

Turkey finally began to settle towards the end of the opening period and went close when Kenan Yildiz flashed a shot over.

The Dutch were punished after 35 minutes when clearing a corner only as far as Arda Guler. The Real Madrid youngster lifted the ball towards the far post where Akaydin powered home a header.

It was not until the second half, following the introduction of Wout Weghorst, that the Netherlands began to threaten.

Weghorst immediately stretched the Turkey defence and his dangerous header across goal was almost turned in by Memphis Depay, although the flag was raised.

Turkey remained dangerous and Guler struck the outside of the post with a low free-kick.

Weghorst turned his attention to the other end and tested Mert Gunok, while Depay also shot at the goalkeeper.

As pressure increased, the equaliser came as Depay exchanged passes with Jerdy Schouten and crossed for De Vrij to rise and score with a header.

Turkey were still recovering from the setback when the Dutch snatched the lead soon after. Denzel Dumfries broke down the right and fizzed a dangerous low ball into the box towards Gakpo.

The Liverpool forward attacked the ball but the final touch came off Muldur as it was bundled in.