Mohamed Salah mourns death of Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat

Egyptian football is in mourning after international player Ahmed Refaat died at the age of 31 due to complications following a heart attack he suffered four months ago during a match.

Refaat's club Modern Future FC made the announcement over the weekend, saying: "Modern Future FC announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, first team and Egyptian national team player, as a result of a serious deterioration in his health.

"He was transferred to the hospital after an uphill journey of struggle following the health crisis that occurred on March 11, 2024."

Refaat, who played as a winger and represented his country seven times, suffered a heart attack in March during a league match against Al-Ittihad Alexandria.

He was rushed to hospital, resuscitated and placed in intensive care for close to a month. He was then fitted with a pacemaker and allowed to leave the hospital with further medical tests scheduled.

Last month, Refaat said in a television interview that he was feeling better. A few days before his death, he had also visited his club team-mates.

Tributes poured in after the news of Refaat's death.

Egypt captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah paid tribute to his teammate. "May God continue to bless his family and all his loved ones," Salah wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe sent his condolences to Refaat's family and the football community in Egypt.

"It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing of Ahmed Refaat. Please pass my personal and the CAF's deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the Egyptian Football Association.

"May Allah comfort and console his family, friends, yourself and the Egyptian Football Association," Motsepe wrote in a latter to EFA chief Gamal Allam.

Former Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz, speaking to Cairo 24, also paid tribute to Refaat.

“One gifted, gentle and natural football talent. His game was gracious and skilful which helped him bring magic to football stadiums. Was my privilege to share my life with Ahmed Refaat. He will remain in my heart and prayers. Thank you, my good friend, for all what you did for football, Egypt and me,” he said.

Refaat made his international debut in 2013 in a friendly against Uganda but did not feature again until 2021. He scored two goals for Egypt with the last of his seven appearances coming in a 4-1 defeat by South Korea in June 2022.