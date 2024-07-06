Euro 2024: England's Southgate praises 'common sense' decision not to ban Bellingham

Gareth Southgate believes Uefa reached a "sensible outcome" in handing Jude Bellingham a suspended one-match ban that leaves the England manager free to pick his star midfielder for Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland.

European football's governing body carried out an investigation into a gesture Bellingham appeared to have made towards the Slovakia bench as he celebrated his spectacular overhead kick goal to force their last-16 clash into extra time last Sunday.

The Real Madrid star, 21, insisted in a social media post that the gesture was “an inside joke towards some close friends”, but Uefa opened an investigation on Monday to determine whether the gesture “violated the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Uefa meted out a €30,000 fine to the England star as well as the suspended ban, which will be triggered by any further offence within one year.

“I thought it was a common-sense decision,” England manager Southgate said.

“Clearly when you score a goal of the quality that he did at the moment he did at the age he is, you are going to have an incredible rush of adrenaline. I think there was no intent in the gesture towards anybody other than the communication he has with his family.

“So from our perspective, we thought it was a sensible outcome. I speak to players all the time. I don’t feel a particular need to spend time with Jude on that. He is aware of the investigation and he is an intelligent guy.”

England's Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice celebrate at the end of their 2-1 last-16 extra-time victory against Slovakia at Euro 2024 in Gelsenkirchen on June 30, 2024. AP

The English Football Association was also fined a €11,000 for crowd disturbances and the lighting of fireworks by supporters during the Slovakia match.

Southgate added: “Jude is an incredible boy to work with. The maturity that he has, how he deals with everything that is put in front of him.

“The ability to impact games in the most important moments. The maturity that he has to deal with a world that is pretty much different to everyone else’s in the squad. I have a really good relationship with him. We talk, as I talk with all of the boys.

“But I do recognise there’s a lot of spotlight on him and I think he knows I’m there to support and help him as much as I can, as all the players would feel.

“I’m so pleased with how he responded in the last game to a couple of quieter games which in his world became a crisis. He’s super-motivated to help us win the game" against Switzerland.

Turkey's Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Austria in the last 16. AP

Demiral ban 'unfair and biased'

Turkey's government blasted as "unfair and biased" Merih Demiral's ban for making an alleged ultra-nationalist salute, which means he misses Saturday's last-eight clash with the Netherlands.

Demiral, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia, was the unlikely hero with a brace in Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16 and during celebrations for his second goal made a gesture associated with Turkish right-wing extremist group Grey Wolves.

Uefa banned Demiral for, among other things, "violating the basic rules of decent conduct", a move which Turkey's sports minister Osman Askin Bak claimed was politically motivated and Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella said was based on a "misunderstanding".

"It wasn't a political gesture as it was interpreted," insisted Montella, who added that the wolf gesture is a "symbol of the Turks".

The suspension means Demiral's Euros campaign is over unless Turkey reach the final.

“We stand up not as an individual, but as a nation. I am sure that this unfair decision will encourage our passionate fans in Berlin, which we see as our second home, to stand behind our team, as they have done so far, stronger than ever, being careful against malicious provocations,” said Turkey Football Federation president Mehmet Buyukeksi.

Turkey will have a vociferous backing in Berlin for a match which will be attended by the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who claimed Demiral was just "showing his excitement".

Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman. AFP

Netherlands must maintain levels

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says his side cannot afford to let their level drop as they eye a place in the semi-final.

The Dutch are hoping to reach the last four of the European Championship for the first time since 2004.

After losing their final group game to Austria, Netherlands upped the ante in the last 16 against Romania and Koeman knows his side will have to match that level against Turkey.

“We started the tournament really well with a win against Poland and a draw against France,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“We had a bad day against Austria.

“The last one was a really good level football wise and if we keep that level then it can be a really good tournament for us.

“But every match is difficult. All the big teams have struggled a little bit in different matches to win it.

“Even England scored in the last second, Portugal won by penalties.

“You have to fight for it, but the last one gave us a lot of confidence. We understand we need to keep that level.

“If we go down we won’t reach what we would like to win.”