Netherlands v Romania: Malen’s late double steers Dutch into Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Donyell Malen struck twice late on as the Netherlands reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Romania in Munich.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the dominant Dutch after 20 minutes but Ronald Koeman’s side spurned a host of chances before finally making victory certain.

Malen eased nerves with a close-range finish seven minutes from time and wrapped up a deserved success after a fine run in stoppage time.

Romania made the brighter start with Dennis Man going close but Gakpo changed the game with his third goal of the tournament.

The Liverpool forward finished well as he cut inside from the left and lashed a low right-foot shot inside Florin Nita’s near post.

The Netherlands threatened more as Tijjani Reijnders had a powerful effort blocked by Radu Dragusin and Stefan De Vrij headed narrowly wide.

Dragusin did brilliantly to clear a dangerous Denzel Dumfries ball but Romania were fortunate when Xavi Simons shot wide after Bogdan Racovitan lost possession.

The Netherlands were almost made to regret those misses as Denis Dragus shot at Bart Verbruggen and they wasted further opportunities after the break.

Memphis Depay and Malen both failed to make clean contact in a goalmouth scramble and Virgil Van Dijk headed against the post.

Gakpo forced a good save from Nita and then had a close-range effort ruled out for offside before Depay went close from a free-kick and Joey Veerman missed by inches.

Romania felt hard done to when play was pulled back for a foul by Denis Alibec as Nicolae Stanciu broke away but Malen finished the game with his late double.

Man of the match Gakpo said afterwards: "I think we played a good game and showed a great reaction from the last game and I am very pleased. Especially after the last game we needed a reaction and today was a good step in the right direction.

"We talked a lot about the aggression, the intensity and defending like a team. It was a good step and I am very happy we won."

On celebrating with his physio, he said: "He told me yesterday that I was going to score the first goal and that's why [I celebrated with him]."

And on creating the second goal: "I think that was the performance. Sacrifice something for each other and work really hard to be at your best. Good game overall."