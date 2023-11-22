Neves, Ronaldo, Benzema: 15 players Newcastle could target from other PIF-owned clubs

Newcastle United will be allowed to loan players from sides controlled by their Saudi Arabian owners in the January transfer window after a vote on a temporary ban on related-party loans did not get enough support from Premier League clubs.

Thirteen Premier League clubs voted in favour of the temporary ban on loan moves between teams under the same ownership at a shareholders' meeting on Tuesday – one vote short of the number needed for it to be introduced.

The vote means that Newcastle, who in October 2021 were acquired by a group led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will be permitted to loan players from other clubs also owned by the fund.

PIF owns majority stakes in the Saudi Pro League's "big four" clubs – Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal.

With Sandro Tonali banned for the rest of the season after breaching betting rules, a midfielder replacement seems the most obvious target for Magpies manager Eddie Howe.

But, with Newcastle still challenging for top-four place in the Premier League and progress in the Champions League, others could well come on the radar.

