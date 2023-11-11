Manchester United ratings v Luton: Onana 7, Lindelof 7, Rashford 5

Victor Lindelof eased the pressure on Erik ten Hag by scoring only his fourth goal in 246 appearances as Manchester United defeated Luton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lindelof swept home a 59th-minute winner at Old Trafford to secure back-to-back league wins for United for only the second time this season with his first goal in three years.

“I don’t score many goals and when I do it’s always fun," Lindelof said. "It’s fun to help the team and today it was the match winner, the most important thing is always to get the three points so I’m glad we could today.”

United had suffered five defeats in their previous 10 home games this season, their worst start to a campaign at Old Trafford since 1930-31. They were also rocked by Wednesday's devastating Champions League group stage loss in Copenhagen.

United manager Erik ten Hag has come under increasing pressure after his team's disappointing start to the campaign. But victory against Luton was a positive response to Wednesday's Champions League defeat in Copenhagen and was the team's fourth win in five in the Premier League.

“If you see all the trouble we had, we are in a very good position,” Ten Hag said. “That is a reason to be optimistic.”

