Joleon Lescott: Manchester City's triumphs will be remembered in history books

Joleon Lescott has hailed Manchester City’s treble-winning season as “amazing” and an achievement that will be cherished even more as time passes.

City won the Premier League title last season in dramatic style, overtaking Arsenal in the second half of the campaign to clinch the title. They capped a memorable season by adding the FA Cup and Champions League titles.

It was also Pep Guardiola’s fifth Premier League title in six years and a first European title in charge of City.

“In my thoughts, it was amazing, to be honest.” Lescott told The National during the club’s Treble Trophy Tour at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“It was amazing. Something I still believe that’s taken for granted by outside influences and outside noises of what they achieved.

“If the club is never to do it again, it’s still something that should remembered in history books. I’m sure it will do when it all settles down, when the players retire and Pep steps down, the recognition will become more."

Lescott played 160 games in his five years at Etihad Stadium, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the League Cup. Speaking before Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal, a result that leaves City third in the table two points behind the Gunners and Tottenham Hotspur, Lescott said he believes City are once again in a strong position to reclaim the Premier League title.

“They are in a very good position,” the former England and Manchester City centre-half, said.

“Overall, for the season, got to say Arsenal and probably Liverpool as well are the teams to challenge Manchester City.

“They've got a great run of form. Potentially Spurs, who knows. There's Newcastle, there's not going to be easy games.

“The best thing about the Premier League is that’s what makes it so competitive and enjoyable. Manchester City games are more predictable than others.”

Phil Foden of Manchester City holds off from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium. Getty

Looking at the rest of the campaign, Lescott warned City can take nothing for granted, even on the back of the treble-winning season.

“It’s hard to predict what to expect this season,” he said. “I would like to enjoy what we achieved last season rather than trying to analyse and think on what we would achieve this season.

“The last season has obviously provided the confidence to achieve more titles. I think they are a fantastic unit, and we can only hope they can take that momentum forward.”

It was a day of fun and celebration in the UAE capital on Sunday as fans thronged Louvre Abu Dhabi to have a look at City’s treble-winning trophies on display and meet Lescott.

“I have always enjoyed travelling to Abu Dhabi and every time I see them growing in numbers,” he said.

“We at City are really humbled by the reception we receive and encouraged by the growing popularity of the club in the UAE and the region.”