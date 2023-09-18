Mason Greenwood: Osasuna fans reportedly chant for player to die on Getafe debut

Mason Greenwood was reportedly the subject of chants calling for his death after coming on to make his Getafe debut on Sunday.

The 21-year-old striker joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Manchester United on transfer deadline day after the Red Devils confirmed the player had agreed to continue his career away from Old Trafford.

His arrival was met with mixed reactions. On Sunday he came off the bench with 13 minutes of the La Liga contest remaining and with the teams level at 2-2.

According to The Athletic, while a number of home fans cheered his introduction, some Osasuna supporters chanted “Greenwood, die”.

Whether Greenwood was aware of the supposed chants, he made a positive impact, winning the corner that led to Nemanja Maksimovic grabbing a late winner.

Osasuna coach Jogoba Arrasate was quoted by The Athletic as saying after the match when asked about the chants: “The chants of ‘F*** Osasuna’ were very bad and the chants against Greenwood were very bad too.

“He is a player who, in the end, the justice system had its say. He is a very good player. But if we talk about chants, we should talk about all the chants, not just some.”

Greenwood was suspended by United last year over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued.

Earlier, Stefan Mitrovic opened the scoring for Getafe but Iker Munoz equalised just before half time.

Jose Carmona headed in to restore the hosts’ lead in the 51st minute but Ante Budimir’s penalty six minutes later levelled things up for a second time and that was the extent of the goalscoring prior to Greenwood’s introduction.

Unused substitute Fabrizio Angileri received a red card for dissent in the closing stages but Getafe held on during 10 added minutes to seal the win and maintain their unbeaten home record.