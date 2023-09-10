Ukraine v England player ratings: Walker 8, Kane 7, Bellingham 6, Henderson 5

England's 100 per cent record in Euro 2024 qualifying came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Ukraine side in Wroclaw on Saturday.

Ukraine were cheered on by more than 40,000 fans at the Tarczynski Arena, many of them displaced by the war with Russia, and it made for a febrile atmosphere throughout.

The noise really ratcheted up after 26 minutes when a dynamic Ukrainian break culminated in Yukhym Konoplya crossing for Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko to steer home the opening goal.

By that point England's purposeful start had fully evaporated.

The Three Lions were enjoying lots of possession but lacked a cutting edge and their equaliser came somewhat out of the blue.

Captain Harry Kane dropped deep before sending a pinpoint pass behind the Ukraine defence to pick out Kyle Walker who controlled expertly and prodded in for 1-1. It was Walker's first international goal in what was his 77th game for his country.

England were marginally the better side after the break but rarely looked like finding a winner.

The best they could muster was when Bukayo Saka's shot was turned on to the bar by the feintest of touches from the fingertips of Ukraine keeper Georgiy Bushchan.

The draw keeps Gareth Southgate's side in the driving seat for Euro 2024 qualification, yet this was still a surprisingly disjointed performance.

