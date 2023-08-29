Man United set to sign new goalkeeper as Saudi clubs target former Chelsea star Hazard

The summer transfer window is entering its final few days in Europe as clubs aim to finalise last-minute deals before the September 1 deadline.

However, to add another layer of drama, the Saudi Pro League deadline is not until September 20, which could mean three weeks of nail-biting for some clubs hoping their top players are not targeted by Saudi sides.

Each day, we collect the best of the transfer speculation and assess the likelihood of these deals materialising.



Strong chance

Manchester United are closing in on a move for Fenerbahce's Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, reports ESPN. Manager Erik ten Hag is believed to have identified the 25-year-old as his top target as he looks for a back-up shot-stopper to summer signing Andre Onana, and it is expected that he will replace Crystal Palace-linked Dean Henderson. A deal worth €4.9 million is reported to have been agreed between both clubs.



Strong chance

Inter Milan have set Bayern Munich a deadline regarding their ongoing transfer approach for defender Benjamin Pavard, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. If Thomas Tuchel’s side haven’t agreed to let the 27-year-old France international join the Serie A club by Tuesday afternoon, Inter will switch their attention to acquire an alternative transfer target. Pavard had been a target for Manchester United, although Harry Maguire's collapsed move to West Ham put the brakes on the deal.



Strong chance

Qatari side Al Arabi have made a formal bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old Italian midfielder is believed to be open to the move, having agreed personal terms, but PSG are waiting to see whether European clubs from the top leagues decide to make a late challenge to sign him. Verratti was a regular starter for the Ligue 1 club last season, but has since been unable to convince new manager Luis Enrique to include him in his plans.

Eden Hazard is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid this summer. Getty



Potential

Teams in the Saudi Pro League and MLS are looking to reignite their pursuits of free agent winger Eden Hazard, according to Foot Mercato. Released by Real Madrid in June, the 32-year-old former Belgium captain is yet to find a new club, and having been linked with sides in the Turkish Super Lig, it looks as though interest from Saudi Arabia is about to re-surface. He made just two La Liga starts for Carlo Ancelotti’s side last season.



Potential

Liverpool are looking at a potential move for Bayern Munich's midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, reports Bild. The Bundesliga champions, who are linked with Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, are open to moving on the 21-year-old Netherlands international, and it is reported that they would be open to either a permanent transfer or loan deal.



Low chance

Chelsea are considering moves for Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, understands the Daily Mail. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be keen to strengthen his attack before the transfer deadline closes on Friday, and while they are yet to advance a move, internal discussions are ongoing between the club hierarchy as they weigh up their final moves of the window.



Low chance

Joe Gomez is on the shortlist of Saudi champions Al Ittihad, reports Fabrizio Romano. Ittihad are keen to land a centre-back and it is reported that they have identified the Liverpool player as their priority. Gomez, 26, has made two Premier League appearances this season, including in Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle. Without enough time to find a replacement, the Reds aren’t looking to move him on.

