Benjamin Pavard set for Inter Milan and Joao Cancelo nears Manchester City exit

The end of the transfer window is looming large on the horizon with clubs targeting last-minute improvements to their squads.

The rumour mill remains in full swing so we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those stories materialising.



Strong chance

Barcelona and Manchester City are close to finalising a one-year loan deal for full-back Joao Cancelo, according to Sky Sport’s Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. It is thought that there will be an option for the Catalan giants to buy the 29-year-old Portugal international, with the loan deal possibly being finalised by the end of the week. Cancelo’s future at City has looked uncertain since January, when he was involved in a fall-out with manager Pep Guardiola and sent on loan to Bayern Munich.



Strong chance

Aymeric Laporte has completed his medical with Al Nassr, with a three-year deal set to be finalised, according to Fabrizio Romano. The defender announced his departure from Manchester City, with Al Nassr believed to be the 29-year-old defender’s next destination. Laporte has seen his minutes at Manchester City dwindle over the past year, with the arrival of Josko Gvardiol only pushing the Spain international further down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Joao Cancelo is expected to leave Manchester City before the end of the transfer window. Getty



Strong chance

Bayern Munich have given the green-light to allow Benjamin Pavard to depart to Inter Milan, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. It was stated that barring a “sensational” twist, the 27-year-old French defender will undergo a medical, with Inter hopeful of completing the signing ahead of their clash against Cagliari on August 28. Manchester United had hoped to sign Pavard but Harry Maguire's collapsed move to West Ham put the brakes on the deal.



Potential

Manchester United have made an enquiry regarding Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that Erik ten Hag is keen to add an attacking full-back to his ranks, before the transfer window closes, with contact made to Wolves regarding a potential move. It is believed that Wolves may be open to selling the 29-year-old Portugal international, as they look to balance the books and ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.



Potential

Bayern Munich are monitoring Fulham defender Kenny Tete, as the German champions eye a replacement for Pavard, reveal The Sun. It is reported that Bayern have been long-term admirers of the 27-year-old Netherlands international, holding an interest as far back as 2016. While Fulham will likely be reluctant to lose a key player late in the transfer window, Bayern have proved this summer with the acquisition of Harry Kane that they can be determined when wanting to land a transfer target.

Top Saudi Pro League signings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr): The transfer that started it all. The Portuguese superstar moved to the Saudi Pro League in January after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo scored 14 goals in his first 16 Saudi Pro League games. AFP



Low chance

Lazio are interested in Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. However, a deal will likely not materialise, per Fabrizio Romano. Apparently, the 36-year-old French shot-stopper is not keen on being a back-up option, which will see the Italian outfit look elsewhere for an understudy to Ivan Provedel.



Low chance

Liverpool have had a €30 million offer for midfielder Andre rejected by Fluminense, per ESPN Brasil. It is reported that even if the Premier League giants increase their offer, the Brazilian club would not allow the 22-year-old Brazilian to depart this transfer window. They are also under little pressure to sell the playmaker, who is under contract with the club until December 2026, which could see Liverpool consider alternative targets, as they search for further midfield reinforcements.