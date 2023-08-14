Neymar on Al Hilal's radar, Chelsea set to sign Moises Caicedo

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

The ongoing Moises Caicedo transfer saga looks set to end on Monday, with Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion agreeing a record deal worth £115m, according to David Ornstein. He reports that the fee will be supplemented by a sell-on clause, and that the contract will be for a staggering eight years, with a further option of a ninth. A medical has been booked for Monday and the transfer is set to be announced later the same day. Liverpool had thought they’d successfully agreed a deal worth £111m for Caicedo, but the 21-year-old midfielder revealed that he only wanted to leave for Chelsea.



Potential

After failing to land striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain after the 24-year-old rejected the move following their €300m offer, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have instead agreed a deal with Neymar on a two-year deal. That’s according to L’Equipe who report that the 31-year-old Brazilian will leave Paris with three years remaining on his contract. Neymar, who doesn’t appear to feature in PSG boss Luis Enrique’s plans, had been contemplating a loan move to Barcelona, or a switch to Inter Miami to be reunited with Lionel Messi, but it now looks as though he’ll join the Saudi revolution instead. Neymar cost PSG £200m when signed from Barcelona in 2017.

Top Saudi Pro League signings

Potential

Donny van de Beek’s disastrous Manchester United spell may finally be coming to an end, with The Mirror reporting that he could return to previous club Ajax on loan. Van de Beek was signed by United for £35m by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020 but has struggled for form since moving to England. Repeatedly benched by successive United managers, the Dutchman has started just six games in three seasons in his time at Old Trafford. Now, though, the 26-year-old could be handed a lifeline by his former employers.



Potential

In need of striker reinforcements, Everton are said to be interested in Udinese striker Beto, according to Football Insider. The 25-year-old forward could head to Merseyside in a loan deal, with Everton then having an option to buy the Portuguese forward. Beto is contracted to Udinese until 2026, but the club are willing to part ways with him. Should Beto arrive at Goodison Park, it would be the Toffees second signing of a Portuguese forward in a matter of days following the arrival of 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.



Low chance

Barcelona are desperate to balance the books this summer, and they’re confident they can recoup €50m from a Premier League club for the services of Ansu Fati. The 20-year-old forward would prefer to stay at Camp Nou despite knowing he’s not a guaranteed starter, but the Blaugrana are facing a challenging situation in which they need to sell before they can even think of buying, and the club struggling to register all of its existing players as it is. Barcelona have already tried to place Fati with Wolverhampton Wanderers, a move the player rejected. However, he and his agent may decide a move is best if he wants to play regular football.



Low chance

A number of Premier League sides are said to be interested in landing Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, according to Sky Sports. The 21-year-old Serbian international had been all set to sign for Inter Milan for a fee of £17.3m, but talks with the Narezzurri broke down at the end of last week. Samardzic had even completed a medical with Inter, but is now currently on his way back to Udinese. That paves the way for a number of Premier League clubs to land themselves a midfield bargain.