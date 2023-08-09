Bayern to make improved bid for Harry Kane and Barcelona seek Neymar loan deal

The summer transfer window has entered its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Bayern Munich are preparing to make another attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, reveals Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg. Spurs have so far been reluctant to part ways with the 30-year-old striker, and after they turned down a bid believed to be in the region of €100 million, the latest now indicates that an improved offer of €110m will soon be submitted by the Bundesliga champions.



Strong chance

Despite being linked with a move away from the club, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is now expected to stay at the Etihad Stadium, understands Bild journalist Christian Falk. Bayern Munich were the club linked strongest with the 33-year-old England international, but it is reported that he has informed them of his desire to remain with Pep Guardiola’s side. He has one year remaining on his current contract.



Potential

Barcelona are continuing to search for solutions in their hopes of signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, reports Sport. The 31-year-old forward has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, but while the Spanish club can’t afford his €22m-per-season wages, it is understood that a club in Saudi Arabia would be willing to sign the Brazil international in a deal that allows him to be loaned to Barca for one season.

Neymar could be heading for the PSG exit. AFP



Potential

Iran international striker Mehdi Taremi is on the radar of Inter Milan, reports Calciomercato. The Italian club are keen to land a frontman this summer, and while Alvaro Morata is believed to be their preferred choice, concerns over his salary have seen them switch their focus to the Porto star. Taremi has previously been valued at €30m, but there is belief from the Serie A club that they could negotiate a lower transfer fee.



Potential

Al Nassr are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly, according to Sky Sports. Talks are said to have been held with the representatives of the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans this season. Just one year remains on his contract at Old Trafford and the club hierarchy are looking to move him on this summer.



Low chance

Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu has emerged as a candidate for Inter Milan, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian side are on the lookout for a defender before the transfer window closes, and have also held interest in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. It is reported that the Japan international would be open to returning to Serie A, from where he arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Bologna in 2021. The 24-year-old full-back made 21 Premier League appearances last season.



Low chance

Manchester City are setting up a £70m move to sign West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, understands Tutto Mercato journalist Marco Conterio. City are reported to be keen on the 25-year-old Brazil international, who has been a mainstay in David Moyes’ side since arriving from Lyon. He made 28 Premier League appearances last season, contributing four goals and three assists.

All the major deals of the 2023/24 summer transfer window