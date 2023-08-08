Colombia beat Jamaica to seal Women's World Cup quarter-final clash with England

Colombia will take on European champions England in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The 25th-ranked Colombians managed to grind down a resolute and physical Jamaica side at a sold-out Rectangular Stadium after a first half that produced more niggly fouls than shots on goal.

But captain Catalina Usme curled home what turned out to be 51st-minute winner which was the first goal Jamaica had conceded at the tournament after 321 minutes of play.

It set the cagey game alight and sent the pumping pro-Colombian crowd into deafening delirium, with the Reggae Girlz unable to find a way back. Despite the crushing defeat, Jamaica will leave with their heads held high after clean sheets against France, Panama and Brazil.

Colombia will now play England in Sydney on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals after the Lionesses came through a gripping penalty shoot-out against Nigeria.

The chances had been few and far between in the opening 20 minutes with Colombia's Diana Ospina having the best – and only – shot on target, but it did not have enough power to trouble the keeper.

But the South Americans began to find some rhythm as their supporters urged them on and the opportunities started flowing, with Leicy Santos and Usme both going close.

With Colombia assuming control, Jamaica resorted to some clumsy challenges and Chantelle Swaby and Drew Spence both picked up yellow cards.

The breakthrough came six minutes after the restart with teenage World Cup debutant Ana Guzman pinging a beautiful ball to Usme whose sensational first touch took her past a defender before side-footing home.

Fired up, Jamaica almost had an immediate reply with Jody Brown's shot cleared off the line in a frantic goalmouth scramble that then saw Colombia break on a counter-attack which nearly led to Real Madrid sensation Linda Caicedo doubling the score.

Behind for the first time at the World Cup and facing the exit door, Jamaica abandoned their defensive posture and threw players forward frantically looking for the equaliser.

Spence almost grabbed it with a header that spun just wide. But despite giving everything, Colombia hung on to keep their World Cup dream alive and almost scored a second at the death when Santos's header hit the post.