I don't blame Sadio Mane for feeling hurt says Bayern coach ahead of striker's Saudi move

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday spoke of his sadness at the departure of Sadio Mane, who is linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The former Liverpool striker is reportedly in Dubai as he undergoes a medical before joining the Saudi club.

And the Senegal forward told Sky Sports of his sadness at leaving the German champions.

Mane said on Monday: "Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless. I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future."

Tuchel on Tuesday revealed he had shared a hug with Mane and admitted he is saddened by his exit from the club, where he spent just one injury-hit season after his move from Liverpool.

Tuchel, who is in Singapore where Bayern face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, said: “It was kind of sad. We had a long hug but we had both a smile on our faces and we assured ourselves to keep the good relationship. It’s not personal from his side. I can totally understand that he feels hurt. I feel also not happy if things like this happen.

“We didn’t bring it to the full potential, which is my job also and my responsibility. So it’s always kind of a sad moment but in this particular situation it was the best solution to untie the knot.”

Mane is reported to have signed a £34 million deal until 2027 with Al Nassr, where he will join up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mane's former manager at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp was also asked about the striker's failure to make his mark in Germany prior to Wednesday’s meeting between the two sides.

“I don’t know what went wrong, to be honest," said Klopp. "I think Sadio left us on a high, in really good shape, world-class player, no shadow of a doubt.

“To fulfil your full potential I think everything has to fall in place pretty much. A bit of luck is helpful as well, and that was obviously not the case.

“A bad injury in a horrible moment, the World Cup was gone. So we all knew that would have an influence, because Sadio is a very proud man, and that he couldn’t lead his country to the World Cup was brutal for him, definitely.”

