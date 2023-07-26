Manchester United ratings v Wrexham: Bishop 4, Shoretire 5, Mejbri 8

Wrexham secured a memorable 3-1 victory against Manchester United's youngsters but the win came at a huge price after star striker Paul Mullin picked up a serious injury in California.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was unable to attend the San Diego friendly but fellow owner Rob McElhenney was in the stands as the League Two new boys triumphed at a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.

Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham against a United side mostly comprised of Under-21 players, with Marc Jurado scoring for United.

However, Wrexham will be worried about their star's fitness. Mullin, who was Wrexham's leading scorer last season with 46 goals in all competitions, collided with United's Nathan Bishop when the goalkeeper rushed out to stop a long ball.

Mullin stayed down and was attended to by physios who gave him oxygen while a stretcher was also brought out. However, the 28-year-old was able to walk off the pitch before he was replaced.

Manager Phil Parkinson later revealed Mullin had punctured his lung while Wrexham's owner Reynolds took to messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish him a speedy recovery.

"Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire Wrexham AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery," Reynolds said in a post.

