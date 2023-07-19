Michael Emenalo: We want to make the SPL one of world's best, so we need the best players

Michael Emenalo, the new director of football at the Saudi Pro League, says his remit is to take the competition and performances on the pitch “to a different level”.

On Tuesday, the league announced a strategic plan to continue to attract lead international footballers, nurture young talent and improve club governance.

As part of the initiative, Emenalo has been appointed to head up the new Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence (Pace), which aims to provide a centralised approach to transfers.

The league said Pace will help provide all top-flight clubs the “best possible expertise and governance to ensure a dynamic, young, yet sustainable future”.

Emenalo, best known for his work as technical director with Premier League side Chelsea from 2011-2017, will also assist with “squad mapping”, where all 18 of the Saudi Arabian top-tier clubs are already actively working with the former Nigerian international regarding international transfers.

The Saudi Pro League has this summer embarked on an aggressive recruitment drive, with high-profile players such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Ruben Neves and Marcelo Brozovic joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the kingdom.

“The idea is to make this league one of the best in the world, and to do that, you want the best players,” Emenalo said in an interview with the Saudi Pro League released on Wednesday.

“Right now, we're throwing out our nets as wide and as far as they can go, to make sure that we bring the best talent in the league.

“I can understand the sensibilities to something that is so new and so audacious in its ambition. I can understand that it creates some doubt in some people's mind.

“Footballers are not completely ignorant of what the industry is about. They recognise when something is happening and you have to have conversations with them … explain to them what the league is about.

“So, if a lot of them are making this decision, it's not necessarily because of the economic side of the opportunity.

“It is also because they recognise that this is going to be something that defines their legacy and that they have an opportunity to contribute to something special – and that's what every footballer is looking for.

“They're looking for a great competition and an opportunity to do something exceptional and special. And I think the league offers them that. This is why there is a spectacular interest from all around the world, and from players to join our league.”

The new strategy, which includes offering a more obvious pathway for young Saudi players within the league’s clubs, follow the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project launched last month by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Aligned with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 and with a particular focus on football, one of the project’s primary objectives is to position the Saudi Pro League as one of the top 10 football leagues in the world.

As part of the privatisation purpose, the kingdom's Public Investment Fund acquired a 75 per cent stake in Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli – the league’s four lead clubs.

Speaking of the league’s new strategic plan, Emenalo said: “It is not a spur-of-the-moment decision; it is well thought out. I'm impressed with the knowledge and the input that's gone into this, and I think it’s a boost for our industry as a whole.

“What Saudi football is doing, is no different from what the Premier League have done. There was a time when it was all about Italy; there was a time when it was all about Spain.

“What we're looking for in the industry is, is an opportunity to compete, and to compete on an even scale and to improve upon whatever exists in the industry.

“I think the Saudi League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry, and I think it will create avenues for good competition and for more development young talent.

“The world can’t have enough of good footballers; the world can’t have enough of good football; the world can't have enough competition between rival clubs, between countries, between rival leagues.

“That’s the attraction and that’s the ambition behind this wonderful project.”

On working in collaboration with Saudi Pro League clubs, Emenalo said: “When you come into these roles you have to have the humility to understand that some of these clubs have been around for a very long time and they’ve done well. They’ve won titles and developed on their way.

“But, like I said, this has been in the pipeline for a while and there has been a strategic plan to make the league a better league.

“I’ve always believed the main product is not the players. The main product of football is the quality of the performance on the pitch. So, the strategic plan is to take the league and the performances on the pitch to a different level. That’s where I come in.

“For that to happen, there are some basic essentials: good structural organisational hygiene, good recruitment, sensible budget planning, good training and performance on match days. And this is what I hope to help the clubs achieve.”