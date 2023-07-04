Ronaldo, Benzema and the top Saudi Pro League signings so far - in pictures

The Saudi Pro League has been making major moves as some of the biggest names in world football opt to continue their careers in Saudi Arabia.

The increased involvement of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which acquired stakes in the country's four biggest clubs, has provided greater financial support to Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Hilal to attract leading foreign players – and they have wasted little time getting transfer business done.

Cristiano Ronaldo became by far the most significant signing in Saudi football history when he joined Nassr in January, following his release from Manchester United, and many more have since followed.

Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema will lead Ittihad's attack after his move from Real Madrid, while Ruben Neves' arrival at Al Hilal shattered the Saudi Pro League transfer record.

Transfer speculation continues to link plenty of players with moves to the Saudi Pro League, with the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Wilfried Zaha, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reportedly offered lucrative deals.

In an attempt to keep track of the completed deals, the gallery below includes all the biggest transfers to the Saudi Pro League so far. To move on to the next slide, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.