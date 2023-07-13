Saudi side Al Nassr barred from registering new players

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr have been barred from registering new players over outstanding dues, FIFA said on Thursday.

The decision came after a ruling in October 2021 when Al Nassr were ordered by a FIFA-appointed judge to pay Leicester City $514,000 plus interest in a dispute over the transfer of Nigeria international Ahmed Musa.

Musa played 62 games for the Saudi Arabian club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals, before leaving in 2020. He played for Turkey's Sivasspor last season.

A spokesperson for the global governing body said: "The club Al Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts.

"The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned."

Al Nassr, who finished second in the league last season after signing Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in January, signed Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan earlier this month.

After Ronaldo's move, a host of star names have followed since as the kingdom seeks to build the Saudi Pro League into one of the world's best.

However, FIFA has now imposed a ban on the club's transfer activity.

The governing body did not say whether Brozovic's recent transfer would be affected by the sanction.

Last week Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino became the latest to move to the Gulf state after signing for Al Ahli, while former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard took over as coach at Al Ettifaq.

Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have also opted for Saudi clubs, among other famous names.

Top Saudi Pro League signings so far