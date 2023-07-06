Kylian Mbappe told by PSG he 'must sign a new contract' to stay next season

Kylian Mbappe "must sign a new contract" if he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, warned club president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference to announce Luis Enrique as the club's new head coach, Al Khelaifi said it was "impossible" PSG would countenance letting their star striker leave for free next summer.

Mbappe, 24, declared last month that he would not extend his contract, which expires next year, but has indicated he wants to remain at Parc des Princes for a final season.

"The position is very clear. If Kylian wants to stay, he must sign a new contract. We can't let the best player in the world today leave for free. It's impossible," Al Khelaifi told reporters.

"He said he would not leave for free. If somebody has changed his mind, that is not my fault."

If the impasse cannot be overcome then the French champions will have to sell Mbappe in this transfer window, with Real Madrid considered the striker's most likely destination.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 in a €180 million deal – a world record for a teenager and the second highest transfer fee in history – and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's most prominent players.

He scored a hat-trick in France's 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina before helping PSG win a record 11th French title.

He was Ligue 1's top scorer last season with 29 goals and netted 41 in 43 games in all competitions. He is the club's all-time leading scorer with 212 goals.

Mbappe's penalty in a 1-0 win over Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying last month saw him break Just Fonatine's long-standing record of 53 goals in a single season by a Frenchman.

The 24-year-old was heavily courted by Real Madrid last year when his previous contract came to an end, only to agree a new deal to remain in Paris.

That was a two-year contract with the option of a third season which would take him to 2025, which the player has said he would not take up, even if he has indicated his intention to see out his existing deal.

"I said that next year I will play for PSG. I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honour my contract," Mbappe said in May.

Luis Enrique, who has signed a two-year contract in Paris to take over as coach from Christophe Galtier, was evasive when asked on Wednesday if he received any guarantees that Mbappe would remain for the coming campaign.

However, he later said that he was "counting on all the players who are under contract".