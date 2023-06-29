Man United revive Mount interest, Barcelona's Kessie wanted by Al Hilal

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Manchester United aren’t ready to give up on Mason Mount, and will meet with Chelsea this week to discuss the deal further, according to the Daily Mail. Chelsea have been looking for a fee of around £65 million before they consider selling the 24-year-old England midfielder, but there is hope from United that they could convince them to lower their demands if they alter the payment structure of their recently rejected £55m proposal.



Strong chance

Ousmane Dembele’s agents will meet with the Barcelona hierarchy on Friday as they look to negotiate his current contract, according to Sport. The 26-year-old France international is understood to have made his intentions of staying at the club clear, having enjoyed a promising campaign working under manager Xavi Hernandez last season. Dembele’s current deal that has one year left includes a £50m release clause, but it looks as though his future remains with the Catalan club.

Kim Min-Jae is close to joining Bayern Munich. Reuters



Strong chance

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over personal terms with Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old Korea international has accepted a five-year contract at the Allianz Arena, and the move will be made official if the Bundesliga club activates the release clause in his current deal with Napoli. That has previously been reported to be worth a figure in the region of €50m.



Potential

Liverpool are looking at signing RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, understands The Athletic. The Reds are reported to have already met with the 22-year-old Hungary international’s representatives this week, but while he has a release clause in his contract worth €70m, it is believed that it will expire soon, allowing them to negotiate a fee with the Bundesliga club over a potential move.



Potential

Juventus are ready to cut their losses on midfielder Paul Pogba, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. After a campaign in which the 30-year-old Frenchman played just 172 minutes, the Bianconeri are reported to be willing to sell him if they receive the right offer this summer, and are already looking at potential replacements. Pogba joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with Manchester United last summer.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is the latest player to be linked with the Saudi Pro League. Getty



Low chance

Croatia international midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is looking to negotiate the current personal terms offered to him by Al Nassr, reveals Calciomercato. The Saudi Pro League side have already reached an agreement to sign Brozovic from Inter Milan for a fee of €23m, but it is reported that he is looking for more than the €20m-per-season salary he has already been offered. Barcelona have also been linked with interest in landing him.



Low chance

Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Sport. It is reported that the Spanish champions are willing to sell him if they receive an offer of €30m, with manager Xavi not including the Ivory Coast international in his plans for next season. There is also interest from the Premier League and Serie A in the 26-year-old, who arrived at the Camp Nou from AC Milan last summer.