Manchester City close in on Gvardiol and Rice, Bayern enter race for Chelsea's Mount

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Manchester City appear to be closing in on the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol after reports claimed personal terms had been agreed over a move to Etihad Stadium. However, a transfer fee is yet to have been decided, with Gvardiol's club, RB Leipzig, reportedly seeking around €100 million (£86m). Should the German club receive their desired fee, it would make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in history. The Croatia international, who can play at centre-back or left-back, was one of the standout stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helping his side finish third.



Strong chance

City also look set to boost their midfield with a significant signing as Sky Sports reports the Treble champions are in advanced talks with West Ham captain Declan Rice. The 24-year-old England international had appeared destined for a move to the Emirates Stadium, but after several unsuccessful bids from Arsenal, City appear to have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals. While talks are still ongoing between Arsenal and West Ham, City's late interest and their bigger opening offer - reported to be £75m plus an additional £15m in bonuses payable across two years - has put them in pole position. West Ham are reportedly seeking £120m to let Rice leave.

Mason Mount could leave Chelsea this summer. PA



Potential

Bayern Munich could enter the race to sign Mason Mount after Manchester United's unsuccessful attempts to agree a transfer fee with Chelsea for the midfielder, according to The Guardian. United's most recent bid of £55m was rejected, with the Blues reportedly holding out for £65m for the 24-year-old England international. According to the report, Bayern are prepared to meet Chelsea's asking price, which could see Mount reunite with former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel at Allianz Arena. Bayern have identified central midfield as a key area to strengthen this summer having previously held an interest in Mount's England teammate Rice.



Potential

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be the next big-name player to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League. The 30-year-old Ghanaian had previously been linked with a move to Saudi, and those links re-emerged on Saturday when Ghanasoccernet claimed Partey had been offered a massive £200m, two-year contract. While those figures have been disputed, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that interest in Partey from Saudi clubs was "concrete", although no offers or approaches had yet been made. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to let Partey leave, particularly if they are able to complete a deal for Rice.



Potential

Romelu Lukaku could remain in Milan permanently – although the Belgian striker could be swapping blue for red after AC Milan reportedly opened talks with Chelsea over a permanent transfer. Lukaku spent last season back on loan at Inter Milan, having left the club to return to Chelsea in 2021 for a club record £97.5m. The 30-year-old forward is reportedly keen to remain at Inter but their financial problems make a permanent deal unlikely. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are ready to capitalise on their rivals' situation and are reportedly prepared to table a bid of €40m for the Belgium international.



Low chance

Aston Villa have reportedly identified Juventus forward Federico Chiesa as a top target, although there are understood to be admissions within the Premier League club that a deal would be challenging. Manager Unai Emery is keen to boost his squad ahead of Villa's return to European football, with an emphasis on more attacking options. Italy international Chiesa could be available for around £52m and is open to leaving Juventus but the 25-year-old is more interested in moving to a Champions League club.