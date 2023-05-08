Ancelotti says Real cannot just focus on Haaland goal threat against 'complete' Man City

Carlos Ancelotti must prepare to face an “unstoppable” Manchester City and not just worry about the goal threat of Erling Haaland in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

The reigning champions take on Pep Guardiola's side who are trying to win the competition for the first time but are now spearheaded by a striker in Haaland who has scored 51 goals in 45 games across all competitions.

The 22-year-old has notched 12 of those in eight Champions League matches, but Ancelotti said his plan was to try to foil a City side as a whole and not focus on the Norwegian goal machine.

“Obviously Haaland is a very dangerous player. He's showing impressive qualities, above all in goalscoring. He's a threat obviously,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Monday.

“Just talking about Haaland means not talking about a complete team that plays good football, defends well, attacks, that has ideas.

“We're not setting up for a game to stop Haaland, but to stop a team that seems unstoppable, but I think we can have chances to have an equal game, one that we can win.

“It's a more complete team than last year. They had a very good forward in Gabriel Jesus, but he has different characteristics to Haaland.

“Today, they can take advantage more of long balls, because they have a very tall striker, and behind him is [Kevin] De Bruyne, so they can win balls in the air.

“They have not changed their style, they are very well organised at the back and a team that handles the ball very well.”

Despite talking about the need for a balanced approach, when asked about his strategy for Tuesday's clash, Ancelotti admitted that defending must be their main priority: “If you defend well the worst thing that can happen is a draw.

“However, last year we conceded five goals and scored six to beat them. I would take it right now to repeat that same scenario this year.”

Madrid will be boosted by the news veteran midfielder Luka Modric has been passed fit to play. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has been sidelined with an unspecified knock in recent weeks which initial reports suggested could rule him out for the rest of the season.

However, the Croatia midfielder has recovered sooner than expected and appeared as a late substitute in Real's Copa del Rey final victory over Osasuna on Saturday.