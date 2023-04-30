Napoli's bid to clinch Serie A title on hold after draw against Salernitana

Napoli's bid to win a first Serie A title for 33 years has been put on hold after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Salernitana on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti's team, who have a huge lead over their rivals at the top of the table, needed only to beat Salernitana to secure their first crown since 1990, when they were inspired by Diego Maradona.

The late Argentine great also led them to their first title in 1987.

A win against Salernitana would have been enough to nail down their third title with six games left to play after Inter Milan beat closest challengers Lazio 3-1 earlier in the day.

But the Scudetto celebrations have been put on ice for at least a few more days after Boulaye Dia's brilliant 84th-minute strike grabbed a point for Salernitana.

It cancelled out Mathias Olivera opener on 62 minutes.

The hosts had dominated possession but struggled to create chances until Olivera headed home Giacomo Raspadori's corner.

Wild celebrations followed, with Napoli's substitutes rushing on to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona pitch to join the party.

But Dia had other ideas as he beat Victor Osimhen on the right wing before rifling into the far corner to make it 1-1

The equaliser silenced the stadium but it should be just matter of days before Napoli end their long wait for glory.

Spalletti's team are 18 points ahead of Lazio, who face Sassuolo on Wednesday, with Juventus also in the chasing pack

But Napoli now need just two points from their final six games to win the title.

Depending how results go they could be crowned champions before they take the field at Udinese on Thursday night.

A win in Udine will ensure Napoli's current stars emulate Maradona and kick-off a huge party on the streets of Naples.

On bringing the Scudetto back to the club, Spalletti said ahead of the game: “We have not entrusted our Scudetto to the judge or to fate, but to our idea of football, to make those happy who wait for us with bated breath for hours at an airport or in the street just to see an Azzuri coach pass by.

“We have built our season properly. We think of the fans, of the satisfaction of seeing a group of serious players play, who put their all into it, they have been important to us in this journey to reach this exciting season finale.”