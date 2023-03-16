Real Madrid v Liverpool player ratings: Camavinga 9, Benzema 7; Alisson 8, Salah 6

Champions League holders advance to quarter-finals after 1-0 win at Bernabeu secures a 6-2 aggregate victory

Danny Lewis
Mar 16, 2023
Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals as Karim Benzema's second-half goal secured a comfortable 1-0 win over Liverpool in their last-16 second leg to wrap up a 6-2 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 15: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammate Eder Militao during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle / Getty Images)
Bidding to win back-to-back Champions League titles and a record extending 15th European crown, a disciplined Real seemed content to sit back against a tame Liverpool who carried little threat for most of the game.

Real spurned several opportunities to open the scoring as they looked to exploit Vinicius Junior’s speed on the counter-attack but could not break the deadlock until late in the second half.

They ensured victory on the night in the 79th minute when Vinicius flicked a loose ball inside the area to Benzema who tapped it into the empty net.

Check out the photo gallery above to see Danny Lewis' player ratings from the Bernabeu.

Updated: March 16, 2023, 3:57 AM
