Guardiola: I know I'll be judged on winning Champions League - but it doesn't mean I agree

Pep Guardiola concedes his time at Manchester City will be judged on whether he can lead the club to Champions League glory regardless of how many other trophies he wins.

City hope to progress to the quarter-finals by overcoming Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig when the two sides meet in Tuesday's last-16 return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

A 1-1 draw from last month's first leg means the tie is finely poised, though City are slight favourites to reach the last eight of Europe's premier club competition for a sixth successive season.

Guardiola, 52, won the Champions League twice as Barcelona boss, in 2009 and 2011, and guided City to the 2021 final, where they lost to Chelsea.

That remains the club's best showing in the European Cup, which stands in contrast to their domestic success under Guardiola.

During his seven years in Manchester, the Catalan has lifted the Premier League four times, while also winning four League Cups and one FA Cup.

Asked if his time at City would be judged solely on his European achievements, Guardiola told reporters: "Yes. It doesn't mean I agree with that but absolutely we will be judged by this competition."

However, he believes City's gradual progress from outsiders to established members of Europe's elite under his leadership deserves more respect.

"Since day one when I arrived, sitting here for the first time, they [the media] asked me 'Are you here to win the Champions League?'" he said.

Expand Autoplay Manchester City's Nathan Ake is surrounded by his teammates during a training session at the City Football Academy on Monday, March 13, 2023. PA

"I said 'What? If you are manager of Real Madrid maybe I accept that.' But I accept it here. It's not going to change."

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is adamant the Guardiola era should still be deemed a success despite the failure so far to land the Champions League title.

"Every year we have been close, quarters, semis, final. We just haven't done the last bit. We are going to try again," he said.

"If you care about the noise then obviously it's going to annoy you. I know we haven't won it but we have done really well.

"I know people only judge on if you win it, but there have been a lot of circumstances."