Man City's Haaland and Grealish train for RB Leipzig Champions League clash - in pictures

Manchester City get their Champions League knockout phase campaign under way with a visit to RB Leipzig in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side will be out for revenge at the Red Bull Arena after they lost 2-1 there in the group stage of last season's competition.

City cruised through qualification for the knockouts this season, topping Group G with 14 points, five clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig on the other hand, looked to be struggling to get out of Group F after losing their first two matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

But Marco Rose's side then won four on the bounce to finish runners-up behind Madrid, who they beat 3-2 at home.

Those wins were part of an 18-game unbeaten run for Leipzig, which came to and end with a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Union Berlin on February 11.

But they bounced back last weekend with at 3-0 away victory over Wolfsburg and now sit in fifth place in the league.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have failed to win four of their last five away games and their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday was a setback in their efforts to catch Arsenal in the Premier League.

