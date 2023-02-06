Barcelona ratings v Sevilla: Alba 9, Gavi 8, Raphinha 8

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points after a comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

The Catalans capitalised on second-placed Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Real Mallorca to remain on track for their first Spanish title since 2019.

Unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended their La Liga winning streak to five games thanks to second-half goals by Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha, and despite losing captain Sergio Busquets to injury early in the match.

However manager Xavi Hernandez said Barca will not allow any "euphoria" to distract them.

"They (Real) are still the favourites because they are the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions," said Xavi.

"I know that Real Madrid will keep competing until the end. There have been historic comebacks, we can't let that happen."

"We have a series of unbeaten games and have played a good game tonight... I'm very happy and satisfied," Hernandez told DAZN.

"Today we created many chances. I am satisfied with how the team comes out to play and how things are turning out."

