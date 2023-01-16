Newcastle v Fulham player ratings: Joelinton 8; Wilson 6; Reed 8, Mitrovic 5

Newcastle United moved back up to third in the Premier League thanks to a battling 1-0 victory at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Swedish attacker Alexander Isak, a second-half substitute at St James' Park, headed home the 89th minute winner which meant the Magpies leapfrogged Manchester United in the table.

READ MORE Chelsea welcome Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk with victory over Palace

The victory extended Newcastle's unbeaten league run in the top flight to a club record-equalling 14, courtesy of a fifth successive clean sheet.

Having also reached the League Cup semi-finals, Eddie Howe’s men are riding high but the manager is conscious they have achieved nothing yet.

“It’s been a really good first half of the season for us. We’ve improved from the start of the season to now. I think there’s still more growth in the team to come,” he said.

“I’m very pleased with the players’ commitment and what they’ve delivered for the team and for me and the club, so we’re in a good place. But the challenge only gets harder.”

Newcastle’s latest win came courtesy of Isak, although the club’s £60 million record signing’s strike might only have secured a point had former Magpie Aleksandar Mitrovic not seen a 69th-minute penalty chalked off for double contact.

You can see player ratings from St James' Park in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.