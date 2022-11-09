'That's probably why you don’t play much': Lampard criticises Everton's fringe players

Frank Lampard admitted Everton’s fringe players had come up short after being sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth.

Lampard defended his decision to make 11 changes as the Toffees’ hopes of moving a step closer to winning their first trophy since 1995 were dashed with a 4-1 third round defeat in Dorset.

Manager Lampard said: “We were poor. I made a lot of changes, but the reality of my job is that we want to win every game we play.

“When you go through a season and are not getting many minutes, some players are not happy and want to knock on your door, others want to train well and wait for a chance.."

He added: “When players train and ask you to put them in the team and they are paid well by Everton, well come in then and show us what you can do. That was the story of tonight.

“You can only train and repeat but you cannot recreate actual moments that happen in a game, at both ends of the pitch.

“If you make those mistakes repetitively then the answer is simple and that is probably why you don’t play so much.”

Everton fell behind after only seven minutes when Jamal Lowe opened the scoring with a shot that took a massive deflection off James Garner.

Tom Davies and Anthony Gordon both wasted presentable chances to equalise before Junior Stanislas’ close-range shot at the far post made it 2-0 two minutes into the second half.

Demarai Gray’s 67th minute curler into the top corner halved the deficit but Emiliano Marcondes restored Bournemouth’s two-goal cushion 12 minutes from time, firing home after Lowe’s initial effort had been parried into his path by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

It was game over four minutes later when Jaidon Anthony side-footed into the bottom corner after substitute Siriki Dembele had caught Nathan Patterson dallying on the ball.

The two teams will meet again in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gillingham players celebrate winning on penalties against Brentford. AP Photo

Fourth-tier strugglers Gillingham dumped Premier League Brentford out of the English League Cup 6-5 on penalties in a third round upset on Tuesday.

Gillingham, 77 places below Brentford in the league hierarchy going into the game, grabbed a 75th minute equaliser in West London when substitute Mikael Mandron headed in to cancel out England prospect Ivan Toney's third minute goal.

The Kent side then went through to the fourth round for the first time in 26 years when Mikkel Damsgaard hit the bar in sudden death.

The match at the Community Stadium kicked off late after Gillingham were delayed on their journey.

Leicester City saw off League Two Newport County 3-0 to reach the last 16, with former England striker Jamie Vardy scoring twice after James Justin opened the scoring just before the break.

Third-tier Lincoln City provided an upset when they won 3-1 at Championship opponents Bristol City.

Championship leaders Burnley beat League Two Crawley Town 3-1 while League One Charlton Athletic beat League Two Stevenage 5-4 on penalties in a match that ended 1-1.

MK Dons won 2-0 at home to fellow League One rivals Morecambe.