Arsenal player ratings at PSV: Tierney 4, Saliba 4, Odegaard 6

PSV Eindhoven became the first team to stop Arsenal scoring this season as they claimed a 2-0 victory to keep alive the fight for first place in their Europa League group.

Joey Veerman and substitute Luuk de Jong scored in the second half for PSV to hand Premier League leader Arsenal only their second loss of the season in all competitions and first in the Europa League.

De Jong set up Veerman to shoot past Aaron Ramsdale from inside the area in the 56th minute before heading in the second seven minutes later.

Arsenal still lead Group A with 12 points, with Eindhoven second on 10 with one round remaining. Both teams have qualified for the next stage, but the group winners advance directly to the last 16, while teams qualifying second go through an extra playoff round.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.