Haaland fires for Man City, James inspires Chelsea: Champions League team of the week

The third round of the 2022/23 Champions League group stage took place this week and it was packed largely with goals.

None more so than in Group A on Tuesday, where high-flying Napoli crushed Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam to extend their perfect start to the campaign. Liverpool could have racked up a similar score were it not for the heroics of Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor at Anfield, but the Premier League side still ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

Group B featured a pair of 2-0 wins for the home teams, with Club Brugge continuing their superb form by defeating Atletico Madrid to sit top of the table, while Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen to move into second, level on points with the other two sides chasing the Belgian club.

Bayern Munich also made in three wins from three with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen, but Barcelona face a fight to advance from Group C after a 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan.

It's all to play for at the halfway stage in Group D after bottom side Marseille earned their first win in fine style, defeating leaders Sporting 4-1 in France, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham played out a goalless draw.

In Group E, Chelsea surged into second after collecting their first win of the campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. The Blues sit one point behind RB Salzburg after their 1-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F went as expected this week, with champions Real Madrid moving on to nine points by edging past Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, while RB Leipzig closed the gap on Shakhtar to one point with a 3-1 win against Celtic.

There were 10 goals in total in Group G as Manchester City continued their free-scoring ways by dominating FC Copenhagen 5-0, and Borussia Dortmund claimed a 4-1 win at Sevilla to solidify second place.

Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain claimed a point each from their 1-1 draw in Group H and remain level on seven points, while Juventus are off the mark with a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Reflecting on the individual performances from the third round, Ian Hawkey has selected his Champions League team of the week