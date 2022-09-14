Carlos Queiroz returns as Iran manager ahead of Fifa World Cup 2022

Returning Iran manager Carlos Queiroz said “when the family call you home, all you do is just show up”, as he gets set to lead the team at the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese, who in April left his post as Egypt manager, confirmed on Tuesday that he was reprising his role as Iran head coach, replacing in the dugout Croatian Dragan Skocic.

Queiroz, 69, previously managed Iran from 2011-2019. The 2022 World Cup, which begins in November, marks his third finals with the national team, after 2014 in Brazil and 2018 in Russia.

“Fully committed to your duties and ready for the mission. Let's do it together lads! To the future! Thank you so much Team Melli,” Queiroz posted on Instagram.

Speaking on Wednesday to the media as he arrived in Tehran, Queiroz added: “As I said yesterday, this is the best feeling that you can have. I just hope that our work together will drive the dreams of Iran in the next future.”

Drawn in Group B for the World Cup, Iran begin their campaign against England on November 21 before facing Wales four days later. They round off the group phase against the United States on November 29.

Iran qualified for a sixth World Cup by finishing top of Group A in the final round of qualification.

Former Real Madrid manager Queiroz, whose contract is believed to run initially until the conclusion of the finals, led Iran four years ago to their best performance at a World Cup, when they defeated Morocco and drew with Portugal. However, they narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout stage.