Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Lascelles and Newcastle stars tune up for season - in pictures

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will be targeting a fast start to the new Premier League season after masterminding a great escape last campaign.

The cub were struggling in 19th when Howe took over last November and seemed destined for relegation until, backed by the new owners with a successful January transfer window, he turned their fortunes around and they climbed to finish in 11th place.

Howe has been overseeing a pre-season trip to Lisbon, where Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes, Jamaal Lascelles and the rest of the Toon stars were put through their paces at the Federacao Portuguese de Futebol.

Newcastle face Portuguese side Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening before Serie A Atalanta visit St James’ Park on Friday and La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao the following day ahead of the opening league fixture against promoted Nottingham Forest on August 6.

Howe has drafted in sporting performance expert Dave Brailsford to address the squad ahead of the kick-off.

Brailsford, who masterminded the rise of British cycling on track and road with his concentration on marginal gains, shared his thoughts with the Magpies’ coaching staff and players during the Portuguese training camp.

Howe told the club’s website: “I have been aware of Sir Dave’s approach and his incredible achievements at the very elite level of sport for a long time and I was delighted to finally meet him.

“He has overseen so much success in specific disciplines, but his principles are transferable to any competitive sporting environment.

“It was great for him to spend some time with the group, to share his insights and to stimulate thought and discussion as we approach the new season.”

Goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Matt Targett and Sven Botman have been added to the squad, but the club are continuing their efforts to recruit attacking reinforcements with Paris St Germain’s Julian Draxler the latest to be linked with a switch to Tyneside.

