Marcelo in no mood to retire after emotional Real Madrid farewell

Marcelo struggled to contain his emotions as he bid goodbye to Real Madrid but said he is still motivated to keep playing for many more years.

Marcelo said that he is still undecided about his future but dismissed retiring or going back to his native Brazil, hinting that he wants to keep playing in Europe and at a club that will play in next season's Champions League.

The 34-year-old made 546 appearances for the club since joining in 2007 and leaves as the most decorated player in Real's 120-year history.

Marcelo won 25 trophies at Real Madrid, including five Champions League, six La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys.

His departure comes after winning a fifth Champions League title as team captain after they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris last month.

Among those attending a farewell ceremony in Valdebebas were Marcelo's teammates, Real president Florentino Perez, as well as Carlo Ancelotti and Raul, who is currently in charge of the club's B team.

“When I signed for Madrid, in my head I thought I could reach the top, and here I am the player with the most titles in its history,” said Marcelo, wiping away tears.

Expand Autoplay Marcelo claimed his first trophy with Real Madrid in 2007 when his side side won the La Liga title. Getty

“It's not goodbye, I don't feel like I'm leaving Madrid. If you don't give me a ticket, there will be trouble,” he joked.

“I haven't thought about retiring, I think I can still play,” he said. “I don't think playing against Madrid will be a problem, I couldn't have done any more. I'm very professional.”

Marcelo collected his fifth Champions League title last month, but he did not play in the final, with Carlo Ancelotti favouring Ferland Mendy at left-back for Madrid's biggest games last season. Marcelo made only five starts in La Liga.

“This season I've hardly played but I have felt useful even without playing. I felt a responsibility,” Marcelo said. “Sometimes I would be furious with Ancelotti and then the next day we were sharing kisses and hugs.”

Marcelo scored against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final to make it 3-1 in extra-time, as Real Madrid won 4-1 in Lisbon.

“You are irreplaceable,” said Perez. “You should be proud of your brilliant career.”