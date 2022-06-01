Gareth Bale says his 'dream became a reality' in goodbye letter to Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid has come to an end with the Welsh attacker writing a goodbye letter to the Spanish club.

Bale will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June, with the 32-year-old yet to confirm what he will do next.

He was a non-playing substitute in Real’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool in Paris at the weekend, bringing an end to a nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.

After joining Real from Tottenham Hotspur for €100 million in 2013, Bale went on to win 16 major trophies at the club, including five Champions Leagues, three La Ligas and one Copa del Rey.

He also won three Fifa Club World Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.

“I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates past and present, my managers, the backroom staff, and to the fans that supported me,” Bale posted on his Twitter account.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.

“I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club.

“Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

“It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!”

The 32-year-old scored more than 100 goals for Real, three of them coming in Champions League finals, including a stunning overhead-kick against Liverpool in 2018.

Bale’s relationship with Real fans and the Madrid media had soured in recent seasons, with his commitment to the club called into question.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Tottenham and, in another injury-hit campaign, made just seven appearances in his final year at Real.