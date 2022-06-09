Harry Kane's historic 50 England goals - in pictures

Harry Kane would love to beat Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record in the next week – even if he believes personal milestones are things he will only take in when he is “old and grey”.

The Three Lions are on their penultimate camp before the World Cup as they prepare to face Italy on Saturday and Hungary next Tuesday, and Kane stands only three behind Rooney in the all-time England list after netting against Germany in the Nations League.

Kane’s main ambition is to help England head to Qatar in top form, but he also has the tantalising prospect of becoming his country's leading scorer aged just 28.

“It doesn’t get much bigger,” Kane said after his 50th England goal. “Germany is obviously one of our rivals over the years and a really big game, whether it’s Nations League, European competitions, World Cup, friendly.

“It’s always a big game for us, for our fans, for the country."

England's all-time top scorers

1. Wayne Rooney 53 goals, 120 games, 2003-2018

2. Harry Kane, 50 goals, 71 games, 2015-

3. Bobby Charlton, 49 goals, 106 games, 1958-1970

4. Gary Lineker 48 goals, 80 games, 1984-1992

5. Jimmy Greaves, 44 goals, 47 games, 1959-1967

6. Michael Owen, 40 goals, 89 games, 1998-2008